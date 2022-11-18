Read full article on original website
Harlan's Hall, LC's Kammrad named IPSWA All-State Captains
(KMAland) -- Two KMAland football stars were named captains on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association All-State Teams. Those honors went to Harlan's Aidan Hall (Class 3A) and Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad (Class 4A). View the full teams here and the list of select. FIRST...
Presenting the 2022 KMAland Iowa Football Conference Awards
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports opens the week of KMAland Football Awards with the 2022 KMAland Iowa Football Conference Awards. Frankly, the coaches of these districts do a good enough job handing out awards that our own district awards seem to be a practice in monotony and repetitiveness. So, rather than sort by district we are going to do our football awards like we did for volleyball and for cross country. Yes, that’s right — this year’s KMAland football awards are the KMAland Iowa Football Conference Awards.
Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
Geography with Goudge: NCAA Div. I Field Hockey, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. Field Hockey is a good example of a regional sport. This weekend the NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Final Four is being played in Storrs, Connecticut. This player production map, based on where the 2,008 players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Northeast’. Pennsylvania, alone accounts for 439 or 22% of all players. Over one-fourth (529) of the field hockey players come from outside the country. The Netherlands, account for one-third (171) of the foreign players followed by England with 82, Germany (53) and Argentina (52).
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
(Statewide) -- The number of homes sold in Iowa has declined by nearly 14% in the first 10 months of this year -- with sales in October down significantly. Twenty-nine-hundred Iowa homes were sold in October. That's 34% fewer than in October of last year. Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates home prices in Iowa were up 10% last month and the NUMBER of homes going on the market is increasing after record low numbers earlier this year. The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month was $217,500. That's down nearly 10% from the record high set in July.
Fremont County among areas identified for statewide seatbelt initiative
(Council Bluffs) -- At least one KMAland county is part of an upcoming statewide initiative to enforce and educate motorists on the importance of seatbelt usage. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, who is also the District 3 Public Resource Officer, says the state is launching the "High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project." One of the first initiatives, including Fremont County, takes place Wednesday. The other four counties in the project include Appanoose, Humboldt, Keokuk, and Mitchell. Devault says the five counties were selected for the project after the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau and a multi-disciplinary team of traffic safety professionals reviewed five years' worth of crash data and counties with low seat belt compliance rates. Thus, he says the program is looking to boost those compliance numbers.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022
(Des Moines) -- A member of the DCI crime lab tells the state medical marijuana board the number of edible cannabis products out there makes it difficult to figure out which ones meet Iowa's guidelines for legal medical use. Kelli Flanagan says they reached out to the DEA and found federal officials face the same issue -- developing and validating testing for hundreds of products is almost impossible. She says the DEA tends to prioritize other controlled substances that they get in on a daily basis, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin. Flanagan says the DCI has taken the same type of focus as federal officials on the issue. The Bureau Chief of the medical cannabis program says the edibles sold legally under Iowa's programs are tested by the State Hygienic Lab to certify that they meet state standards.
EPA Awards Missouri School Districts $21 Million for Cleaner Buses
(KMAland) -- Missouri is joining the transition from diesel to electric school buses, as 26 school districts have been awarded $21 million in federal funds. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program is an outgrowth of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, which will spend $5 billion over the next five years to begin replacing the diesel school bus fleet.
Mississippi River basin sees climate extremes
The Heartlands are parched. States across the Mississippi River basin are experiencing drought more commonly found in the arid Southwest, federal data show. Little relief has come in recent weeks and future forecasts of rain are looking sparse. All of Iowa is in at least an abnormally dry condition, with...
NE Follows National Trend of Reducing Homelessness Among Veterans
(KMAland) -- The number of veterans experiencing homelessness nationwide has decreased 11% since 2020, and a similar improvement has been observed in Nebraska. The Department of Veterans Affairs said there's been a 55% decrease in the number of homeless veterans since 2010, and the VA is within reach of meeting its goal of rehousing 38,000 veterans this year.
