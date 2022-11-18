Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Local musician weighs in on Exit/In ownership change
It's the end of an era. Countless musicians have taken the stage at Exit/In, but the independent music venue is changing ownership.
Nashville Parent
Buona, Original Rainbow Cone Coming to Smyrna
Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Murfreesboro’s Jazz Fest ending after 25 years
Main Street Murfreesboro stated costs and negative impacts to downtown businesses as some of the many reasons they can not continuing hosting the festival.
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel
Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and...
Inside Josh Turner's King Size Christmas Celebrations in Nashville With His Family
Watch: Josh Turner DOES NOT PLAY When It Comes to Christmas Movie Marathons. With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, Josh Turner is already getting in the festive spirit with his wife Jennifer and their four children: Hampton, 16, Colby, 13, Marion, 11, and Samuel, 8.
WSMV
Thief takes potted plant from front porch of Berry Hill business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville business is searching for answers after a porch pirates took something employees never expected to be stolen. The office building along Foster Creighton Drive in Berry Hill is now missing one of the large potted plants that had sat on the front porch for years. Employees said they have no idea why someone would steal it but not take anything else.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in South Nashville now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
WSMV
Couple escape house fire in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews saved a home from serious damage early Tuesday morning in South Nashville. According to personnel at the scene, a married couple was inside their home on Mimosa Drive when the wife heard popping coming from the basement and then smelled smoke. She called in the fire around 2:45 a.m. and evacuated with her husband.
chainstoreage.com
Mixed-use center planned for Mars Petcare’s HQ site in Tennessee
Toro Development Company (TDC), which announced its first project in September, is ready to get started on No. 2. The company, whose executive team developed Alpharetta, Ga.’s ground-breaking Avalon center while with North American Properties, has teamed up with Highwoods Properties and Ignite Realty Partners to develop a mixed-use community called Ovation on the campus of Mars Petcare’s headquarters in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn.
fox17.com
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
WKRN
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
Suspect sought after setting dog on fire in South Nashville
An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0