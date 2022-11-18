ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes

MILWAUKEE - This morning, FOX6's Brhett Vickery is at Mitchell Park Domes covering the opening day of the holiday floral show, ‘Calm and Bright.’. For more information on hours and admission deals go to mitchellparkdomes.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of

CEDARBURG - “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continues Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Bill Walsh and crew explore the Village of Caledonia!. This will be CBS 58's only Hometowns trip this week due to Thanksgiving. Before heading out, we spoke with Kathy Kasper, Caledonia's Village Administrator, to get a...
CALEDONIA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Library senior programs and home delivery

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us in studio to discuss weekly senior programs and other services available. The Library is hosting an array of Black Friday deals this year! Make sure to follow them on social media to find out more information and watch out for their $5 bag of book deals too!
RACINE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee

In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Little Switzerland ski resort opens for the season

SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski Resort welcomed back customers for the 2022-2023 winter season Sunday. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders showed up right as doors opened, ready to hit the slopes. "It's amazing that Little Switzerland pulled this together. I mean, two weeks ago, it was 70 degrees...
SLINGER, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island

This road trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island explores life on the banks of Lake Michigan. Prepare for breathtaking views of the great lake, the chance to explore other nearby lakes, hike through protected state forests, and spend time in quaint lakeside towns. The 290-mile road trip from Milwaukee to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

