FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Waukesha faith community comes together for strength in tragic parade anniversary
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One year later, the faith community's coming together for strength. The pastor at St. Joseph's church said a year ago, a number of his parishioners were hospitalized -- their futures back then, uncertain. Even those who couldn't walk 365 days ago are now back on...
CBS 58
A 'magical' Milwaukee experience may be the perfect gift for Santa's list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With the holiday season making its presence known all around the city, there are constant reminders that finding the right gift for friends and loved ones can be a very real challenge. If finding the right "thing" is an issue, one organization aims to remind folks...
CBS 58
CBS 58's One Good Thing: Sendik's donation to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Monday morning, Sendik's food trucks delivered over $75,000 worth of food to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Kellogg's also helped out by donating a percentage of sales to the nonprofit. This is the 15th year Feeding America and Sendik's have partnered to fight hunger across...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
CBS 58
Milwaukee fire results in 8 adults and 3 children being displaced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The American Red Cross - Wisconsin Region issued a release to the press regarding the Tuesday, Nov. 22 fire at 3728 W. Lisbon Ave. They note that they are helping in the response to the incident. "At the current moment, we know that 11 homes in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Calm and Bright' holiday floral show at the Domes
MILWAUKEE - This morning, FOX6's Brhett Vickery is at Mitchell Park Domes covering the opening day of the holiday floral show, ‘Calm and Bright.’. For more information on hours and admission deals go to mitchellparkdomes.com.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG - “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continues Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Bill Walsh and crew explore the Village of Caledonia!. This will be CBS 58's only Hometowns trip this week due to Thanksgiving. Before heading out, we spoke with Kathy Kasper, Caledonia's Village Administrator, to get a...
CBS 58
Port Washington businesses host Shop Hop event with discounts and swag for Small Business Saturday
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This weekend Downtown Port is hosting its annual Shop Hot event. More than a dozen small businesses are giving away swag bags and offering discounts this Saturday in honor of Small Business Saturday. When you shop small and local, you can often find things...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
Waukesha students and teachers come together for parade memorial mass
Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha hosted a memorial mass for healing to mark one year since the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Library senior programs and home delivery
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Julia Heiser from the Racine Public Library joined us in studio to discuss weekly senior programs and other services available. The Library is hosting an array of Black Friday deals this year! Make sure to follow them on social media to find out more information and watch out for their $5 bag of book deals too!
CBS 58
It is not too late for Milwaukee homeowners to tackle a cold weather prep list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a taste of above-average snowfall and chilly temperatures, many Milwaukee homeowners may be realizing that they put off their to-do list for a bit too long, but with a brief warmup headed to the area, it may be the perfect time to tackle those items.
CBS 58
'There's hope like never before': Waukesha priest injured in parade attack shares message on eve of the tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 21 will mark one year since six people were killed and dozens of others were injured in a deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It's been 365 days of grieving, hurting and healing for many. For Pastor Emeritus Patrick Heppe with Catholic...
milwaukeemag.com
Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee
In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
WISN
Little Switzerland ski resort opens for the season
SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski Resort welcomed back customers for the 2022-2023 winter season Sunday. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders showed up right as doors opened, ready to hit the slopes. "It's amazing that Little Switzerland pulled this together. I mean, two weeks ago, it was 70 degrees...
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
CBS 58
Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island
This road trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island explores life on the banks of Lake Michigan. Prepare for breathtaking views of the great lake, the chance to explore other nearby lakes, hike through protected state forests, and spend time in quaint lakeside towns. The 290-mile road trip from Milwaukee to...
