Opinion | Voces Unidas: Protecting and expanding access to reproductive health care and abortion is crucial for democracy

Summit Daily News
Two-thirds of young Colorado students are behind in math. Gov. Polis, lawmakers could intervene next year.
Less than a third of Colorado elementary and middle school students are meeting or exceeding grade level benchmarks in math, signaling what some educators and education advocates see as a crisis in the race to help kids regain academic ground after so many disruptions to their learning throughout the pandemic.
Summit Daily News
Colorado prepares to “mine” key materials from the recycling bin ahead of new law taking effect in 2026
A new state law’s promise to give all Colorado residents equal access to recycling, while building up an industry that produces goods from recycled materials, may not hit the ground until 2026, but advocates and industry say key preparations are well under way. The nation’s largest beverage companies, like...
Summit Daily News
Colorado State Rep. Julie McCluskie is ‘honored’ to be next House speaker
For four years, Rep. Julie McCluskie has represented Summit County, as well as Delta, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties, in the Colorado House of Representatives. After redistricting, she will represent House District 13, which contains Jackson, Grand, Summit, Lake and Park counties and the majority of Chaffee County. Throughout her...
Summit Daily News
Four things to know about the lower Colorado River basin
COLORADO — Staff and board members from the Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District, along with other water managers from across western Colorado, this month visited the lower basin states — Nevada, Arizona and California — on what they called a fact-finding trip. The tour took...
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Capping short-term rentals, winter weather and a new book’s take on Copper Mountain and Frisco
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Frisco and Copper Mountain Resort are the subject of a new coming-of-age and adventure book, ‘Ski Bum’. Colin Clancy lived vicariously through stories when he was young, and he hopes to share a...
Summit Daily News
Snow, heavier traffic expected on I-70 through Colorado’s High Country ahead of Thanksgiving, reports say
Snow is expected to greet last-minute holiday travelers on Interstate 70 through the High Country, and more people are expected to be on the roads this year as Thanksgiving nears. About 951,000 Coloradans intend to travel more than 50 miles this year, according to AAA Colorado, which is a 2.8%...
