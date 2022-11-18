Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
wvxu.org
Should Cincinnati sell the Southern Railway? Voters will decide
City officials want to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway, the nation’s only municipally owned railroad. The city leases it to Norfolk Southern for about $25 million a year, and the company now wants to buy the CSR outright for $1.62 billion. The money would be deposited into an investment...
WLWT 5
Number of youth facing homicide charges surging in Hamilton County for second year in a row
The number of youth charged in Hamilton County homicides is outpacing previous years and causing great concern within the community, policing, the courts and at City Hall. Mayor Aftab Pureval said public safety is the number one priority at City Hall. He believes investments the city has made this year in policing, mental health and social services will have an immediate and long-term impact on violence in the city. He said addressing youth violence will take a collaborative approach.
Cincinnati Police in search of 2 men who stole a Bengals banner
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for two men who stole a Bengals banner Tuesday, November 8th. The two men were videoed on surveillance cameras taking a 20-by-8 banner from Paycor Stadium just before midnight. The video shows the unidentified suspects walking from the street and into the stadium’s...
Fox 19
Hamilton prepares to move old train depot to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The City of Hamilton is working to prepare two historic buildings to be lifted off their foundation and wheeled right down MLK Boulevard to a new home. This will help the city preserve a piece of its history but there are still questions about what the buildings will be used for after they’re moved.
1 of these 4 people will be Cincinnati's next chief of police
The City of Cincinnati has narrowed down its search for the next chief of police to just four candidates. The city received 13 resumes from across the country and right here in the Tri-State
wvxu.org
Union Terminal stamps go on sale following formal unveiling ceremony in Cincinnati
Not only is Union Terminal being enshrined on a commemorative postage stamp, but Cincinnati has also been selected to host the official unveiling and launch for the entire line of stamps. In October, the U.S. Postal Service announced its lineup of commemorative stamps for 2023. Cincinnati's historic Art Deco structure...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
Fox 19
1 critically hurt in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Monday night in Avondale. It happened around 8 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Forest Avenue. One of those shot is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police at the scene. The other person has non-life-threatening injuries. See...
'It feels like a dream': Cincinnati priest reunites with family after 15 years
Tesfaldet Mehari, a priest with Holy Trinity Eritrean Orthodox Church in Hartwell, saw his family for the first time in 15 years Monday afternoon.
Fox 19
Rail giant offers $1.6 billion to buy Cincinnati’s ‘greatest money maker’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati could sell one of its most prized assets, the Cincinnati Southern Railway, for more than $1.6 billion to the freight company that currently leases it. Norfolk Southern and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval gathered with the CSR Board of Trustees at Union Terminal Monday afternoon to announce...
linknky.com
Police officer shortage could lead to PTO changes in Alexandria
A police officer shortage led Alexandria city officials to consider revisions to the city’s paid time off policy. Police Chief Lucas Copper was the first to raise the issue at a recent Personnel Committee meeting, and while much of the discussion focused on police officers, the changes considered in the meetings could affect all full-time city employees.
Ghoulish illustration needlessly sensationalized murder of a good man
As a colleague and friend of the slain Butler County resident allegedly killed by his neighbor, imagine my disgust and disappointment at the skull-and-crossbones graphic on the main page of cleveland.com and on the front page of the Nov. 20 Plain Dealer (”Was a man murdered because he was a Democrat?”).
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported shots fired on Auburncrest Avenue in Mount Auburn. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Daly Road in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Crews respond to a reported crash into a building with injuries on Wayne Avenue in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
