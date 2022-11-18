Read full article on original website
ASU ‘A’ mountain painted red and blue ahead of rivalry game against University of Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU students woke up to a surprise Sunday morning. ‘A’ mountain was briefly painted red and blue ahead of the big game this week. Given the colors, it’s a safe bet University of Arizona students or fans were behind it. “I have...
Crews respond to Marana crash on I-10 involving 3-vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision Saturday night involving three cars on Interstate-10 westbound at Twin Peaks. Northwest Fire told KOLD News 13 those involved refused medical transport. Traffic was delayed for...
Firefighters find man dead while battling apartment fire in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apartment fire broke out early Tuesday morning in south Phoenix. The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a complex on Baseline Road near 32nd Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the entryway of the two-story complex. Crews called for additional units and took a defensive stance to fight the fire. During the search, firefighters found a man inside who wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man on the run after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Pinal County Monday night
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. from a home near Padilla Road and State Route 347 after a child told them that a family member was dying, and her husband shot her. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman, later identified as Julieta Marin Amador, who had died from a gunshot wound.
Phoenix man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, hitting her father with baseball bat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.
Goodyear man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin reportedly shot at vehicles, killing a man while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday. During the shooting, Avondale officers say Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he reportedly started to shoot at drivers. Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. Police say he eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say 34-year-old Gabrial Sotello of Glendale died from a gunshot wound. Three others, including a minor, were injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.
Chandler father who reportedly shot 2 kids, himself had prior arrest for domestic violence, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police say the man who reportedly shot his two kids before turning the gun on himself over the weekend was previously arrested for domestic violence earlier this year. According to investigators Derek Tighe, 52, showed up unannounced at a home near Queen Creek and...
