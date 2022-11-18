As local Taylor Swift fans recover from the whiplash of vying for tickets to her Nashville concerts, Ticketmaster is seeking to explain the debacle that provoked consumer outrage and legal scrutiny for the company last week.Driving the news: Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale for Swift's shows in Nashville and other venues across the country after a week of technical glitches.In a lengthy statement Friday, Ticketmaster attributed the problems to a "staggering number of bot attacks" as well as "unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests."Tennessee Attorney General John Skrmetti says he has opened an inquiry...

