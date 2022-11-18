ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM

University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus

BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

Additional resources to get a Thanksgiving meal in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive raises enough money to provide 11,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families. We know the need is greater and not everyone was able to come to the distribution event. Second Harvest has provided a list of additional resources for families seeking...
SPOKANE, WA
uiargonaut.com

Our View: University of Idaho in mourning

The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
MOSCOW, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
usustatesman.com

USU responds to University of Idaho killings

On the night of Nov. 13, four students were found dead near University of Idaho’s campus, having been murdered in “a crime of passion” with “an edged object,” according to Moscow police reports. Moscow police said they have not yet caught the culprit. “We cannot...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Idaho football team preparing for first playoff appearance since 1995

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are preparing for the program's first playoff appearance since 1995 on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Idaho is an FCS playoff team in head coach Jason Eck's first year in charge. Eck said he believed the playoffs would be a possibility in just his first season.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM

How to get a KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive Meal

SPOKANE, Wash. — Where to go? | Most meals are handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds at 404 N. Havana St. Time | Distribution begins at approx. 7 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. or until we run out of meals. How early can I come? | We...
SPOKANE, WA

