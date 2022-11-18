Read full article on original website
University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus
BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
Additional resources to get a Thanksgiving meal in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive raises enough money to provide 11,000 Thanksgiving meals to local families. We know the need is greater and not everyone was able to come to the distribution event. Second Harvest has provided a list of additional resources for families seeking...
Our View: University of Idaho in mourning
The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
'We don't want anybody freezing to death' | Salvation Army speaks on changes coming to Trent shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been less than a month since the Salvation Army took over operations at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC), the new homeless shelter in Spokane. Already, big changes are being made. In partnership with the city of Spokane and Spokane County, the Salvation Army...
Family, friends remember slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin at vigil
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus was remembered Monday afternoon in memorial service in his hometown of Mount Vernon. This afternoon the family of Ethan Chapin isn’t focusing on how he died, rather the life...
University of Idaho 'discussing options' for students after Thanksgiving break
BOISE, Idaho — Officials with the academic leadership team at the University of Idaho are discussing options pertaining to class participation, following the Thanksgiving break. According to an email sent to students over the weekend, they will be receiving communication early next week about what options will be available...
University of Idaho murders: Here's what we know
MOSCOW, Idaho — After four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13 in a homicidal stabbing, there is still no suspect in custody, and police have somewhat cleared up some lingering questions about what happened that night at a house on 1122 King Road. The victims -- 20-year-old...
Police provide timeline, new details in quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — While police investigating the murders of four students from the University of Idaho have yet to identify a suspect or weapon, they have crafted a timeline for the victims’ final whereabouts before they were found stabbed to death Sunday morning. Ethan Chapin, 20, from Mount...
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Spokane?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
Salvation Army Spokane to give out free Thanksgiving Day meals
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane will be giving out meals to the community for free on Thanksgiving Day. Those who don’t have a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal are welcomed to spend part of the holiday with The Salvation Army. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. You can get the free...
USU responds to University of Idaho killings
On the night of Nov. 13, four students were found dead near University of Idaho’s campus, having been murdered in “a crime of passion” with “an edged object,” according to Moscow police reports. Moscow police said they have not yet caught the culprit. “We cannot...
Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December. The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night. Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November. The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other...
‘Until we feed all of Spokane, all of Washington:’ Spokane family helps bring Thanksgiving meals to 500 local families
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 2017, an 18-year-old had an idea of bringing Thanksgiving to those who can’t afford it–fast-forward six years, this idea has become a vision, growing each year. “It was powerful,” Keaton Flanigan said. “I gathered eight of my friends, we sourced eight families out...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
New beds and office spaces coming to Trent Homeless Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Just over two months after it opened to provide space for Spokane's homeless population, the Trent Resource and Assistance Center is getting some money to help with improvements. Spokane County is investing $500,000 in new necessities such as beds and showers. Spokane City Officials say this...
Idaho football team preparing for first playoff appearance since 1995
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are preparing for the program's first playoff appearance since 1995 on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Idaho is an FCS playoff team in head coach Jason Eck's first year in charge. Eck said he believed the playoffs would be a possibility in just his first season.
How to get a KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive Meal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Where to go? | Most meals are handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds at 404 N. Havana St. Time | Distribution begins at approx. 7 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. or until we run out of meals. How early can I come? | We...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
