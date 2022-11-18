ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast

Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
borderbelt.org

Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving

When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
WECT

Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
WECT

Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24. Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.
WECT

Turkey day tips for families and pets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most may not realize it, but Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays of the year for people and pets. For those with a new pet joining the family this year, there’s a few safety reminders to keep in mind concerning pets sniffing around the dinner table.
WFMY NEWS2

No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WECT

Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.
WECT

Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WECT

Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?. This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...

