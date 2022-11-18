Read full article on original website
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla to set sail this Saturday in Wrightsville Beach
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 39th annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla will set sail on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Wrightsville Beach. The main event is the day in the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the town complex with food, arts and crafts vendors. As for other festivities:
The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast
Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving
When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach to give out baskets, dinners for Thanksgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greater Praise Tabernacle Outreach Ministries has announced two giveaways to help residents in the local community celebrate Thanksgiving. The “Sheryll Dixon Lemon’s Thanksgiving Baskets & Dinner” event will span two dates, with baskets being given out on Nov. 22 and Thanksgiving dinners being supplied on Nov. 24.
Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot to take place on Thanksgiving
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s Wrightsville Beach Turkey Trot is scheduled to take place this Thursday, Nov. 24. Per their website, participants can sign up for a 5k or one-mile race around Wrightsville Beach. The event will support Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build homes in the community.
Turkey day tips for families and pets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most may not realize it, but Thanksgiving is one of the most dangerous holidays of the year for people and pets. For those with a new pet joining the family this year, there’s a few safety reminders to keep in mind concerning pets sniffing around the dinner table.
No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
Port City United and area non-profits bring ‘Soul’ to Wilmington’s Northside
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United and Northside Food Co-op brought a little soul to the north side community of Wilmington Sunday. The black arts alliance treated the community to soul food ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The event featured the classic movie ‘Soul Food’ on the big...
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Smoke from controlled burn may be visible through Thursday in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn is scheduled near 9020 Senca Drive in the Scotts Hill area on November 21. Residents might see falling ash or smoke during the burn, which is scheduled to be finished by Thursday, November 24. NC Forestry and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will...
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
Get Fit with 6: Wilmington team competes in Carolinas Spartan race
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than six thousand people signed up to take part in the Carolinas Spartan race at the Tryon Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. over the weekend. The events included the Beast, a 21k route with 30 obstacles, and the Ultra, a 50k route with 60 obstacles, on Saturday and a competitive or open Sprint, a 5k with 20 obstacles, on Sunday.
Three-vehicle accident on South College Road and Cascade Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident at South College Road and Cascade Road. No injuries have been confirmed. According to the Wilmington Police Department, there is only moderate damage. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become...
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
Cape Fear Cooking: An easy salad recipe for Friendsgiving
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plenty of people will get together for Friendsgiving this week, but what should you make if you want something a little different from the usual mac and cheese or green bean casserole?. This holiday green and red salad with a lemon honey mustard vinaigrette puts a...
First Alert Forecast: temperatures and, eventually, rain chances perking up
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with the continuation of a modest warming trend. After high temperatures near 55 Sunday and 63 Monday, deeper 60s are likely for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Middle 60s are average for highs for the fourth week of November. Rain chances...
One injured in traffic accident at intersection of Lake Ave. and South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident involving two vehicles has occurred at the intersection of South College Road and Lake Avenue. One person was confirmed to have sustained injuries, but their condition is unknown. No fatalities have been confirmed. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
