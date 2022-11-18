Read full article on original website
Related
These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid
That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
Dietitians Say These Are The 4 Worst Foods For Gut Health—They Slow Your Metabolism
This article has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. Often not spoken of in correlation with weight loss, taking care of your gut health is actually essential for improving your overall wellness, eliminating bloating, and even speeding up your metabolism. Just as some foods, like fiber, can help to improve digestion and promote a balanced gut, other foods may have the inverse effect and cause discomfort, weight gain, and a decreased ability to burn through food as fuel.
Healthline
Does Eating Salami Affect Gout Symptoms?
Some foods increase the risk of developing gout or triggering its symptoms. Research indicates that processed meats like salami may be one of them. Gout is a common type of arthritis that’s characterized by inflammation of the joints. Symptoms include joint pain, swelling, tophi, heat, and redness. Gout affects...
earth.com
Potatoes are packed with health benefits
When people talk about healthy vegetables, potatoes are usually not on the list, since they have developed a reputation for causing weight gain and increasing the risk for type 2 diabetes. However, a new study led by Pennington Biomedical Research Center has argued that potatoes are in fact filled with key nutrients and packed with health benefits.
3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors
Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
Doctors Say You Should Avoid These 4 Popular Supplements—and Take These Ones Instead
When it comes to supplements, it can be hard to tell the difference between ones that live up to the hype from ones that are overrated. While vitamins and minerals are crucial to our overall well-being, taking them in the form of supplements may cause health issues, especially if you are combining too many.
beingpatient.com
Foods to Reverse Dementia? Here’s What the Science Says
Here’s what credible, peer-reviewed studies say about the possibility of foods to reverse dementia. Altogether, there are currently no cures or disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Once a person is diagnosed, their symptoms — memory loss, personality changes, cognitive impairments — will worsen making everyday tasks more and more difficult to do. By the time these cognitive and memory symptoms appear, there is already substantial pathology and plaque buildup within the brain. Researchers are developing cutting-edge treatments to stop and possible even undo this plaque build-up. In the meantime, people can make lifestyle modifications — including exercise, addressing existing health issues like blood pressure and obesity, eating a healthy diet and staying away from certain foods — to protect their brain health, and stave off cognitive decline.
Five foods that help you sleep
Eating foods that help you sleep can make a major difference to the amount of rest you get and may even speed up the time it takes to drop off at night. In fact, eating a balanced diet overall goes hand in hand with quality sleep. So why do we...
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
psychologytoday.com
How Small Adjustments Can Reduce Holiday Anxiety
Often, people feel overwhelmed and overstimulated during the holidays, which can sap energy and cause anxiety. Holiday anxiety can be managed by taking downtime and doing something mindful, such as taking a walk in the morning. Rest can help improve well-being. Research shows insufficient sleep adds to overeating and depression.
Healthline
What Is Internal Shingles?
Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
psychologytoday.com
How Blueberries May Help Reduce Brain Fog
Daily consumption of the polyphenols found in blueberries may effectively slow cognitive decline. Consuming blueberries improved the speed of processing, which is the time required to complete a mental task. Daily blueberry consumption also significantly protected against cognitive fatigue. Nearly everyone feels foggy-headed lately. The pandemic, poor sleep, poor diets,...
Do probiotics help with bloating?
They’re linked to improved gut health, but do probiotics help with bloating specifically?
nutritionaloutlook.com
Eevia Health launches new brain health, sleep ingredient from tart cherry
The company introduced the new ingredient, Feno-Cerasus, at November’s SupplySide West trade show. Finland-based ingredient supplier Eevia Health Plc has launched a new brain and sleep health ingredient for dietary supplements and food that is a standardized extract of tart cherry (Prunus cerasus). The company, which was founded in March 2017, introduced the new ingredient, Feno-Cerasus, at November’s SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas.
psychologytoday.com
Why Children May Look Happy, Even When They Are Not
It can be misleading to believe that children who smile, laugh and play are not feeling sorrow or fear. Children are affected by stress, loss and trauma, but don't always realize or show it. Defense mechanisms are used often by children to help them to cope with hardship and suffering.
psychologytoday.com
Ways for Moms to Stay Well
Parenting is one of the most fulfilling experiences of a mom's life—as well as the most demanding, stressful, and draining. No parent wants the experience of raising children to be shadowed by fatigue, nagging aches, pains, or emerging health problems. Get enough sleep, eat well, exercise regularly, avoid health...
MindBodyGreen
Lazy Keto Diet 101: How To Do It + A Sample Grocery List & Meal Plan
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. By now, we've probably all heard of the keto diet—a diet very low in carbohydrates, high in fat, and moderate in protein that puts the body into a state of ketosis. In ketosis, the body uses broken-down fat (or ketones) for energy instead of glucose from carbs.
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
psychologytoday.com
The Evolution of ADHD
Psychologists have long debated whether ADHD is a deficit or a distinct cognitive style. A recent review of the evidence suggests that ADHD traits might have helped early humans. This evidence should prompt us to consider how we can change our educational systems to benefit, rather than hinder, this cognitive...
psychologytoday.com
The Presence of a Dog Makes People and Places Seem Safer
In modern cities there are many locales and settings which provoke feelings of threat, especially in women. Encountering an unknown individual with a small or medium-sized dog is apt to increase feelings of safety in such settings. If the unknown person in the unsafe locale is a male, the increase...
Comments / 0