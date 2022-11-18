ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Quad Cities coffee, ice cream shop raises money for east Moline police officer. A coffee and ice cream shop in the Quad Cities is raising money for the family of an East Moline police officer. Hiawatha firefighters use vacant building for training session. Updated: 4 hours ago. Hiawatha firefighters used...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Requirements around Roshek Building development set to change again

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s city council is set to remove job requirements and alter its commitments to support businesses developing the Roshek Building in downtown. The city council will vote Monday on a 4th amendment to its development agreement after Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial purchased the building in 2019 under the joint entity of Roshek Property, LLC. In the initial agreement, the two companies agreed to invest in renovating the building and meet job creation levels while the city committed to build a new parking ramp to make room for those additional workers. Previous amendments delayed those agreements due to the Pandemic.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday. Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments. Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.
MARION, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Names Released in Farley Road Accident

Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
FARLEY, IA
KCRG.com

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday. The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at 7815 Farley Road, south of Farley. The Sheriff’s Office said a van rear-ended a farm tractor with a manure spreader. The...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Victim's name released in deadly fire in Onslow

ONSLOW, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the child killed in an early-morning fire in Onslow onFriday. Ten-year-old Geniyah Morgan died after getting trapped inside the home. Firefighters say they made multiple attempts to reach her, but the fire and heat were too intense. Geniyah's mother and...
ONSLOW, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
FREEPORT, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Child Dies in Jones County House Fire

A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
JONES COUNTY, IA

