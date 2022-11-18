Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council votes to remove Locust Street from conservation district
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Knights of Columbus building in Dubuque will now be taken out of the city’s conservation district. The city council voted unanimously to get rid of the status to allow for development. This all came about because Dubuque’s Historic Preservation Commission blocked plans for...
KCRG.com
Dubuque city staff to present proposal for Five Flags Center renovation
KCRG.com
Dubuque school officials work to address dropping attendance rates
KCRG.com
Show You Care: Museum aims to preserve the story of local World War II veterans
KCRG.com
Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
KCRG.com
Requirements around Roshek Building development set to change again
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s city council is set to remove job requirements and alter its commitments to support businesses developing the Roshek Building in downtown. The city council will vote Monday on a 4th amendment to its development agreement after Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial purchased the building in 2019 under the joint entity of Roshek Property, LLC. In the initial agreement, the two companies agreed to invest in renovating the building and meet job creation levels while the city committed to build a new parking ramp to make room for those additional workers. Previous amendments delayed those agreements due to the Pandemic.
KCRG.com
Pitbull to perform at 2023 Great Jones County Fair
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Rapper Pitbull is coming to the Great Jones County Fair next summer. Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday, saying the concert is planned for July 21, 2023. Tickets are expected to go on sale on Friday. Next year’s Great Jones County Fair is scheduled...
KCRG.com
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar following final chemo treatment
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fifth-grade girl in the Linn-Mar Community School district got a surprise celebration, marking the end of her chemotherapy treatments. Bella Saul arrived at school on Monday, following her battle with bone cancer. Bella finished her chemo treatments last Friday after a long battle with Osteosarcoma.
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail. The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Names Released in Farley Road Accident
Authorities have released the names of those involved in an accident near Farley on Monday night. It happened at 7815 Farley Road south of town shortly before 7:30 pm. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says Randy Theobald of Farley was driving a minivan northbound when he rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor driven by Carl Greenwood of Epworth.
KCRG.com
State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel
Physician assistants may outnumber physicians by 2030, studies claim
DUBUQUE, Iowa — When going to school to be a physician assistant, it's pretty common to roleplay as a sick patient. PA-C and Assistant Professor Cortney Kueter does it to make sure her students at the University of Dubuque know how to take a patient's medical history and care for them properly.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
KCRG.com
One taken to the hospital in Dubuque crash involving tractor
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person is facing possible life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday. The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at 7815 Farley Road, south of Farley. The Sheriff’s Office said a van rear-ended a farm tractor with a manure spreader. The...
KCCI.com
Victim's name released in deadly fire in Onslow
ONSLOW, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the child killed in an early-morning fire in Onslow onFriday. Ten-year-old Geniyah Morgan died after getting trapped inside the home. Firefighters say they made multiple attempts to reach her, but the fire and heat were too intense. Geniyah's mother and...
Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Child Dies in Jones County House Fire
A child died in a house fire in Jones County early Friday morning. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:15 am for a house fire at 205 Summit Street in Onslow in the eastern part of the county. One adult and five children...
