Briningstool Thinks Tigers Can ‘Dominate’ Gamecocks Team Coming In With ‘Sense of Arrogance’

Now in his second season with the Tigers, Jake Briningstool has a better understanding of the rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina. Being from Kentucky, the sophomore tight end didn't really have a good grasp on how intense the rivalry is. However, he quickly realized exactly how heated it can be as soon as he stepped out of the tunnel for last season's contest at Williams Brice, a game Clemson won 30-0.
Depth Chart Diagnosis: Will Clemson WR Collins Return vs. South Carolina?

View the original article to see embedded media. No. 9 Clemson (10-1) released its depth chart Monday for Saturday's noon home game against South Carolina (7-4), and a familiar name is back on the list. Receiver Beaux Collins (separated shoulder) made the depth chart for the first time since getting...
UCLA Men’s Soccer Upsets Clemson to Advance in NCAA Tournament

UCLA men's soccer (12-6-1, 4-4-1 Pac-12) knocked off No. 6 seed Clemson (13-7-1, 3-4-1 ACC) in the second round of the NCAA tournament with a 2-1 final score, advancing to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014 in the process. The Bruins and Tigers were tied for most of the night, but a clutch goal by redshirt sophomore midfielder Tucker Lepley wound up making the difference.
Why didn’t the Clemson Tigers kneel against Miami?

Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Grindstone Media Group. Football at Clemson already won. At the end of Saturday’s game at Memorial Stadium, the score was Clemson 33-10 against Miami. At the 1-yard line, the Tigers faced first-and-goal. A kneel-down? Not...
Memorial Stadium Renovations

Note: The following appears in the Miami football gameday program. When fans walked into Memorial Stadium to start the 2022 season, they saw that some things had changed. Those were just the beginning of things that are set to come in the coming months and year at Death Valley. The...
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Settles in as Clemson’s Defensive QB, Playmaker

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's quarterback of the defense was in a battle for a starting role before the season began. He had only played 59 snaps coming into 2021. But 11 games into 2022, there's no question that linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has assumed a major role for the No. 9 Tigers (10-1 overall, 8-0 ACC).
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
