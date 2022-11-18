Read full article on original website
Marni Releases Vol.1 of SS23 Collection
This past September during NYFW, Marni headed to New York City for its Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Although it was just a few short months ago, the brand has now released Vol.1 of the new SS23 collection. Marking the Milan-based house’s first showing in The Big Apple, the Manhattan Bridge...
Billionaire Boys Club Launches Special Edition Art Basel Collection With Graffiti Artist Todd James
With Art Basel Miami just around the corner, Pharrell‘s Billionaire Boys Club has dropped its latest collaboration in celebration of the art-filled week. BBC ICECREAM has tapped American graffiti artist Todd James for a capsule collection. The collection hones in on James’ signature vibrant visuals that reimagine the running dog motif in colorful renditions in an all-over print on a shirt and shorts mesh set. James adds his animated touch to a varsity letterman jacket which sees space monikers throughout, similar to that on the t-shirt and hoodie. His multicolored graphics are also seen on accessories including the trucker hat, skate deck and cookie jar, honoring SK8THING, the man behind some of the most iconic BBC ICECREAM illustrations in the early 2000s.
Nas and Hit-Boy Unveil Music Video for ‘King’s Disease III’ Cut “Michael & Quincy”
Nas and Hit-Boy are paying homage to two musical legends — Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones — in their latest music video. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the “Michael & Quincy” visual sees the rapper-producer duo in a montage of clips around the city, from biking down the street to rapping in front of a luxury car covered in a plastic sheet.
Philllllthy Brings His Signature Wabi-Sabi Aesthetic to the adidas NMD S1
Brooklyn-based creator Phillip Leyesa (better known as Philllllthy) has garnered a loyal following for his wabi-sabi aesthetic and unique take on upcycling, an ethos he’s brought to his new NMD S1 collaboration with. . Marking Philllllthy’s first official sneaker collaboration after he gained notoriety over the past few years...
The Collectivist Exhibition Champions Young British Artists
Presenting 15 rising creatives coming together to celebrate unity in Britain. The U.K. is jam-packed full of talent across the country, with designers, artists and young creatives continuing to thrive in the U.K. due to its extensive cultural pool, international affiliations, and artistic hubs that push them to their highest potential.
Meek Mill Raps Over "Munch (Feelin' U)," "GOD DID" and More in 'Flamerz 5'
Meek Mill is sharing his takes on some of rap’s biggest hits in his latest mixtape, Flamerz 5. Clocking in at 40 minutes, the 15-track project features guest appearances from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, Kur and Fridayy and hears Mill deliver his own bars over the beats of DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Drake, Future and Tems’ “Wait For U,” Lil baby’s “Forever,” GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” and more. Flamerz 5 is only available to stream on Audiomack after the rapper last week tweeted that he does not want it on other streaming services. “This strictly underground music…Billboard can’t rate it…Just rate the music…I’d bet you a million I can make the United States/world play it with one upload button…Been doing it since MySpace lol,” he added.
Post Malone Shows off $500,000 USD 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring
Post Malone knows how to celebrate in style. In light of the conclusion of the U.S. portion of his Twelve Carat Tour, Posty has dropped half a million dollars on an iced-out pinky ring. TMZ has reported that Post Malone enlisted celebrity jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to...
Raf Simons: End of An Era, Or The Start of Something New?
Raf Simons at Raf Simons has come to a startling end. On Monday, the designer announced that his Spring/Summer 2023 collection would be his last under his eponymous label, and it’s got the fashion world in its feels. There’s always been an air of ageless ambiguity to everything Raf...
Brain Dead Applies Its Irreverent Joy to Gramicci's Mountain-Ready Gear
The great outdoors and urban environments are becoming increasingly intersected, seeing the likes of Supreme and The North Face or Fiorucci and Napapijri come together time after time, and now it’s the turn of Gramicci to tap Brain Dead. For Fall/Winter 2022, the two respective stalwarts have come together on a two-piece capsule fit for mountainous discoveries, serving up Gramicci’s Mountain Pants and Mountaineering Jacket in an unavoidably Brain Dead makeover.
Our Universe, out today, is the first of a new natural history documentary slate from Netflix
Netflix has tried its hand at practically every content format you can think of, from prestige dramas to low-brow reality shows and even mobile games. The release on Tuesday of the 6-part docuseries Our Universe, meanwhile, signals the launch of a natural history slate of Netflix releases of a sort that’s arguably been a bit lacking on the platform until now.
M'Baku and Nakia Were Once Considered as T'Challa's Black Panther Replacement
Winston Duke‘s M’Baku and Lupita Nyong’o‘s Nakia could have been the new Black Panther, as confirmed by co-screenwriter Joe Robert Cole. Spoilers ahead for those who are yet to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cole revealed that they took some time toying...
A Glimpse of “Tomie” in the Latest ‘Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Teaser
Netflix has shared a new teaser for Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, an upcoming anime series based on 20 of Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga works. The latest teaser focused on one of the stories within Ito’s Tomie, titled Tomie: Photo. Among Junji Ito’s many works, Tomie...
Action Bronson Launches Baklava Flea Market for Apparel, Art and More
Multifaceted artist Action Bronson is gearing up to launch another creative endeavor with his own digital marketplace, Baklava Flea Market. The Queens New York rapper is known for his gritty sound featuring heavy punchlines and unique ‘90s hip-hop inspired wordplay. Outside of music, Bronson is a well-known food enthusiast with multiple food related collaboration launches, from ice cream to his own olive oil. Bonson also travels around New York on adventures to find the best food on his show F*ck Thats Delicious. As a creative, Bronson too, has delved into painting and fine art which can be seen as recent album covers and on his Instagram.
KAWS Drops "THE PROMISE" Vinyl Figure and Print
Following the unveiling of his “THE PROMISE” public art installation at Qatar Museum’s Dadu Gardens, KAWS is dropping a new set of vinyl figures and posters for collectors. The grandiose figures standing in the Dadu Gardens are depicted as two KAWS COMPANION figures in grey and appears...
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans To Develop an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has officially disclosed plans of returning to TV for the first time in almost 20 years. The Oscar-winning director is looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The last time he worked in television was when he directed two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Has Written a "Full 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie"
Ryan Reynolds has previously been on the press train for his new Apple TV+ holiday film Spirited starring Will Ferrell. In one of his interviews published over the weekend with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he has actually tried to make a Christmas film with his signature character Deadpool. When...
Nas Ties With JAY-Z For Most Top 10 Albums With 16 Each
Nas and Hit-Boy are opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 10 with King’s Disease III. The record earned a total of 29,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 20,000 in streaming equivalent album units (26.47 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 8,500 in album sales and 500 in track equivalent album units. King’s Disease III gives Nas his 16th top 10 entry in the Billboard 200, officially tying him with JAY-Z for the most top 10 albums among rappers on the chart.
Ab-Soul Announces First Album in Six Years, 'Herbert'
After a six-year wait, a new Ab-Soul album is finally on the way. The Top Dawg Entertainment staple is officially set to release his fifth studio album Herbert on December 16. Aptly named after the artist, whose legal name is Herbert Anthony Stevens IV, the upcoming record is described as “a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation, as noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality.” A press release also notes that Ab-Soul suffered through “a series of unspeakable tragedies,” which allowed him to finish “the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”
The DAYZ x INVINCIBLE x adidas Campus 80 is a Tweed-Lover's Dream
Following its three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance, Taiwan-based retailer INVINCIBLE is joining forces with. and Japanese concept store DAYZ, owned by Masafumi Watanabe. The collaboration is centered around the Campus 80 silhouette, bringing it to fruition through an all-over tweed construction that channels elegance at every step. The...
