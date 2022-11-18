Meek Mill is sharing his takes on some of rap’s biggest hits in his latest mixtape, Flamerz 5. Clocking in at 40 minutes, the 15-track project features guest appearances from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, Kur and Fridayy and hears Mill deliver his own bars over the beats of DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Drake, Future and Tems’ “Wait For U,” Lil baby’s “Forever,” GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” and more. Flamerz 5 is only available to stream on Audiomack after the rapper last week tweeted that he does not want it on other streaming services. “This strictly underground music…Billboard can’t rate it…Just rate the music…I’d bet you a million I can make the United States/world play it with one upload button…Been doing it since MySpace lol,” he added.

12 HOURS AGO