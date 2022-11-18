Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
KPLC TV
Iota house fire
Iota house fire
KPLC TV
Toups’ Kajun Kitchen closed due to interior fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The interior of Toups’ Kajun Kitchen caught fire in the night hours of November 20, according to the Leesville Fire Department. Leesville Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday when they discovered the fire had mysteriously extinguished itself, Leesville Fire said. Toups’ Kajun...
KPLC TV
Big Brothers Big Sisters welcomes members with Fish Fry
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of southwest Louisiana hosted a fish fry at their office in Lake Charles as a way to give back to their community and provide information for anyone who is interested in enrolling as a “Big” or “Little” in their program.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
KPLC TV
A GoFund me account is set up to raise money for funeral expenses of Stephany Fong
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday morning....
KPLC TV
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
KPLC TV
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The desperate search for a Lake Charles woman who vanished Saturday morning has ended sadly. Deputies recovered Stephany Fong’s vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, in Bayou d’Inde in the afternoon hours of Nov. 21. Her body was inside. Fong was last seen when she...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
KPLC TV
ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
KPLC TV
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
KPLC TV
Holmwood teen dies in two-vehicle crash on Gauthier Rd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Holmwood teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy 397 and Gauthier Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022. The initial investigation showed...
KPLC TV
Longtime Calcasieu music educators receive first Distinguished Legacy Awards
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Music Educators Association (LMEA) has awarded its first Distinguished Legacy Awards to two McNeese State University graduates who have each devoted over 50 years to the music education field. LMEA says the new award seeks to recognize a lifetime of achievement and distinguished...
KPLC TV
McNeese Cowboys host Lamar Cardinals in final game of 2022 season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (3-7) are back in action as they host the Lamar Cardinals (1-9) in the final game of the 2022 football season. The Cowboys have won their last two games and are looking to finish the season strong. They defeated the Houston Baptist Huskies 21-10 last weekend.
KPLC TV
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
KPLC TV
McNeese Cowboys end their 2022 Season with a three-win streak
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -15 seniors honored before kickoff as those Cowboys were looking to finish out their careers on a high note. The Cardinals got on the board first though with Nick Vockley handing off to Khalan Griffin for the quick score 7-0 Lamar. Cowboys driving though...trying to answer... Ryan Roberts gets the ball into the hands of Deonta McMahon who takes it down the sidelines over 70 yards as he’d take it all...the...way...McNeese ties it up at 7 a piece.
