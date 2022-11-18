Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -15 seniors honored before kickoff as those Cowboys were looking to finish out their careers on a high note. The Cardinals got on the board first though with Nick Vockley handing off to Khalan Griffin for the quick score 7-0 Lamar. Cowboys driving though...trying to answer... Ryan Roberts gets the ball into the hands of Deonta McMahon who takes it down the sidelines over 70 yards as he’d take it all...the...way...McNeese ties it up at 7 a piece.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO