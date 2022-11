University of Washington Wayne Taulapapa sat down looking a little flushed, after going through both a week to remember and one to forget. On Saturday night at Husky Stadium, he was the offensive standout in the Huskies' 54-7 victory over Colorado while playing in his final game in Seattle. He rushed for a game-high 107 yards on 11 carries and scored on runs of 8 and 2 yards.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO