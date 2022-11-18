ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady

Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning

Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
NESN

Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots

Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
extratv

Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed

Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
NESN

Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future

When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
NESN

David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
