Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Related
Look: 2 Famous Women Have Interest In Tom Brady
Tom Brady is now a single man. The 45-year-old quarterback got divorced from his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, earlier this year. Brady and Bundchen had been married since 2009 and have two kids together, but they called off their marriage after more than a decade of being with each other.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night
Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw This Morning
Will we see Terry Bradshaw back on FOX's Sunday NFL countdown show this afternoon?. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was noticeably absent from FOX's pregame set last weekend, one week after his troubling "suicide" joke. NFL fans were wondering last week if Bradshaw's absence from the set was related to...
Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots
Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'
An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor?
When watching the 'Football Night in America' studio show ahead of 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC, many fans ask, how tall is Maria Taylor? The post How Tall is NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ Host Maria Taylor? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive
Like the rest of Chiefs Nation, Brittany Mahomes watched as her husband Patrick and his favorite tight end won on... The post Brittany Mahomes Fired Up After Kansas City Chiefs Game-Winning Drive appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Confused Jonathan Jones Reacts To Rumor About Patriots Future
When it’s all said and done, Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones could re-sign with New England this offseason. But it seems the seventh-year defensive back was caught a bit off guard Saturday afternoon when a rumor surfaced that Jones was “likely” to re-sign with the franchise after purchasing a home in the Foxboro area. Jones is an impending free agent after signing a three-year extension in 2019.
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts
FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
Comments / 0