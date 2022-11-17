Read full article on original website
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.02%. A...
Archon Capital Ups Stake in Apyx Medical (APYX) After Q3 Results
Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,452,030 shares of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX). This represents 9.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2,194,118 shares and 6.39% of the company, an increase...
American Woodmark (AMWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
American Woodmark (AMWD) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.48%. A quarter...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
Afya (AFYA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Afya (AFYA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -7.69%. A quarter ago,...
GDS Holdings (GDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
GDS Holdings (GDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc's BIDU.O9988.HK third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as China's search engine giant benefited from a recovery in online sales and growth in its cloud and artificial intelligence business. The company's revenue rose 2% to 32.54 billion yuan ($4.56 billion) in the three...
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Dell quarterly profit jumps on higher server demand, lower costs
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N posted a 68% rise in quarterly operating profit on Monday, as strong demand for servers and network equipment cushioned weak PC sales and easing supply-chain pressures helped rein in costs. Revenue in the company's infrastructure solutions group, which includes servers, storage devices...
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) is set to release fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results after Tuesday’s closing bell. The tech giant has suffered not only from slumping PC demand, but also lower average selling prices. Supply chain disruptions have added to the pressure, forcing the company lower its full-year earnings outlook. Despite...
Is Deere (NYSE:DE) on Track to Beat Q4 Expectations?
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 23, before the market opens. Known by its brand name, John Deere, the company manufactures and distributes various equipment that is used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. The Street expects Deere to post...
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Saratoga Investment (SAR) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $26.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% gain over the past four weeks. Saratoga Investment...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Immunocore Holdings, Old Second Bancorp, EDAP TMS, Barrett Business Services and MainStreet Bancshares
Chicago, IL – November 22, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR, Old Second Bancorp Inc. OSBC, EDAP TMS S.A. EDAP, Barrett Business Services Inc. BBSI and MainStreet Bancshares Inc. MNSB. 5 Stocks with Recent Price Gains to Maximize Your Returns. Wall...
Good Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Dividend Aristocrats Stocks For Your List
Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies that have increased their dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This accomplishment is a testament to the financial strength and stability of these businesses, and it provides income investors with a reliable source of cash flow. Dividend Aristocrats tend to be large, well-established companies with diverse product lines and global reach.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $17.57, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares...
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN) closed at $34.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Snap These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors looking for healthy returns will benefit from stocks with favorable liquidity in their investment portfolios. Liquidity measures a company’s ability to meet short-term debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential for solid returns.
