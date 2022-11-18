ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
Witnesses are being sough for a collision that killed a bicyclist in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening.

It happened along the 12000 block of Los Osos Valley Road near Whole Foods around 7:09 p.m.

San Luis Obispo police say after speaking with witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, it appears the bicyclist was riding in the westbound bike lane, which was marked, before swerving into opposing traffic where he was hit.

Police say paramedics treated him at the scene but he died at a local hospital. His name has not been released.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officers say, adding that drugs or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7313 and reference case number 221117084.

