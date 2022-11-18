ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

West-MEC offers discounted vaccinations for cats, dogs on Saturday

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
The Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) Veterinary Science Program is holding a reduced-price vaccination clinic for cats or dogs on Saturday at their Northwest Campus.

Pet owners can get their furry friends the Bordetella vaccine for $10, a rabies vaccine for $5, and FVRCP for $10. Heartworm testing is $25.

Students working toward their veterinary career in West-MEC’s Veterinary Science Program will administer the vaccines, earning school credit toward and gaining essential skills needed in the profession.

“Not only are you helping keep your pets safe, but by doing that you're helping to keep the community safe. And you're really getting these kids the hands on activities that they need,” said Danielle Eberhart, the Veterinary Science Instructor at West-MEC. “This is a great way to get your pets vaccinated and keep them safe from a lot of these harmful diseases at a low cost.”

The clinic will also have a special guest: Capone, a 10-year-old Bulldog mix, up for adoption. Capone received treatment from students at West-MEC after being surrendered to the Humane Society.

West MEC

“He is what we classify as a total couch potato. He requires very limited exercise,” Eberhart said. “He loves snacks and belly rubs and cuddles. His only downside is he does need to be an only child. He likes all the attention to himself.”

Capone is the only dog up for adoption at the vaccination clinic. His adoption fee is $75.

IF YOU GO:

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday

Location: 13201 W. Grand Avenue, Surprise, AZ

Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis

