ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XSSml_0jFvAGaA00

Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.

On Saturday, Nov.19, the holiday giveaway will take place in Thomasville at Thomas County Central High School, located at 4686 US Highway 84 Bypass.

On Wednesday, Nov.23, another Second Harvest giveaway will take place in Valdosta at Valdosta High School, located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd.

Distributions for both giveaways will begin at 7 a.m., and supplies are provided on a first come, first serve basis.

There is a two households per vehicle max.

For more information, contact Second Harvest's helpline at 888-453-4143.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta small businesses prepare for pre-holiday shoppers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses are preparing for those holiday shoppers. But how has the holiday season already impacted these businesses? Businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and are waiting to see how inflation-weary shoppers are going to start their shopping. The holiday season is a...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

VPD: 1 killed following Valdosta train accident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed following a train accident in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Police said the man was found dead on the railroad and is between 25-35. The train accident happened around the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue on Monday morning.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Thomasville the place to be for holidays

THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Man struck and killed by train in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta police investigate man hit by a train

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – A man is dead after investigators believe he was hit by a train in Valdosta Monday morning. CSX railroad workers called the police around 5 am to the train tracks in the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue. They reported spotting a man lying on the railroad tracks.
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy