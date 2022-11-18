ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Days of Caring | Giving back to homeless veterans in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We highlight the incredible work charities and nonprofits are doing around Central PA, thanks to Renewal by Andersen. All the staff members you see working in this video volunteered on a weekend to install the windows. “We have many veterans that work for us....
HARRISBURG, PA
Keep roads safe with 'Decide to Ride' this Thanksgiving

According to a Facebook post from the Northern York County Regional Police, Wilsbach Distributors and Anheuser-Busch are sponsoring "Decide to Ride" Uber vouchers this Thanksgiving to make roads safer. The voucher will allow for a group or individual to get picked up or dropped off while saving them $10 starting...
Christmas Candylane at Hersheypark attracting families to Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re looking to be a tourist in your hometown this winter, Hersheypark has special hours and deals that might make it a little more affordable. “There’s no place like Hersheypark to spend the holiday season,” says director of public relations Quinn Bryner.
HERSHEY, PA
Hundreds gathered for the Harrisburg parade today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Hundreds of Harrisburg residents lined Second and Front Street for the Holiday Parade. There were more than a hundred floats and performers following the theme of a “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. One family, who has been coming to the parade for the past 16 years...
HARRISBURG, PA
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Transgender Day of Remembrance, more than just remembering

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Transgender Day of Remembrance not only honors transgender people who were killed by violence, but also draws attention to the threats they face on a daily basis. The Williams Institute estimates there are Around 1.6 million people in the U.S. who are 13 years and...
LANCASTER, PA
First Presbyterian Church of York hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner take away

The First Presbyterian Church of York hosted their annual free Thanksgiving take away dinner Saturday afternoon. The event has been going on for over 25 years and has fed thousands across the local community. The meal includes Thanksgiving staples including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. Each family is...
YORK, PA
Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
HARRISBURG, PA
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Central PA coach using basketball to teach kids important life skills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We've heard from teachers that years without learning social and emotional skills due to the pandemic has impacted children in the classroom. So people in the community are stepping up to bring new tools to school in order to build students up, empower them to make smart choices and teach them how to communicate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Three boys kidnapped in Gettysburg by alleged DUI man, police say

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping a 7,12, and 14-year-old boy in Gettysburg yesterday. According to Gettysburg Police, 44-year-old Jason Harris had allegedly stolen a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on 1270 York Rd. with three children inside of it.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Warming up as we approach Thanksgiving Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under mostly sunny skies it will finally be a bit warmer today with a high near 50, clear skies tonight for a low in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally moving in and for tomorrow and Thanksgiving Day our highs will be in the mid to low 50s.
HARRISBURG, PA
Severe motorcycle accident closes down South Hanover Street

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently on the scene investigating a severe motorcycle accident that required emergency services. The incident happened today along South Hanover St. at Chapel Ave., after a motorcycle driver crashed, suffering "significant injuries." According to Carlisle Police, the driver was sent to a...
CARLISLE, PA
Remaining cold but expecting warmer weather by Thanksgiving Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain below average today with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s, the winds will ease a bit overnight for another night in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally on the way, and by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day our highs will finally rebound back in to the 50s. Under partly to mostly sunny skies both days are looking milder and quiet.
HARRISBURG, PA

