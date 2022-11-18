Read full article on original website
Days of Caring | Giving back to homeless veterans in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We highlight the incredible work charities and nonprofits are doing around Central PA, thanks to Renewal by Andersen. All the staff members you see working in this video volunteered on a weekend to install the windows. “We have many veterans that work for us....
Keep roads safe with 'Decide to Ride' this Thanksgiving
According to a Facebook post from the Northern York County Regional Police, Wilsbach Distributors and Anheuser-Busch are sponsoring "Decide to Ride" Uber vouchers this Thanksgiving to make roads safer. The voucher will allow for a group or individual to get picked up or dropped off while saving them $10 starting...
Christmas Candylane at Hersheypark attracting families to Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — If you’re looking to be a tourist in your hometown this winter, Hersheypark has special hours and deals that might make it a little more affordable. “There’s no place like Hersheypark to spend the holiday season,” says director of public relations Quinn Bryner.
Hundreds gathered for the Harrisburg parade today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Hundreds of Harrisburg residents lined Second and Front Street for the Holiday Parade. There were more than a hundred floats and performers following the theme of a “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. One family, who has been coming to the parade for the past 16 years...
What happens if you deep fry a frozen turkey? The City of Harrisburg shows you
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In a video posted on the City of Harrisburg's Facebook, multiple officials involved with the public's safety gathered to speak on the upcoming holiday dangers. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline lead the conversation on Nov. 17 about the dangers of deep frying the...
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
Transgender Day of Remembrance, more than just remembering
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Transgender Day of Remembrance not only honors transgender people who were killed by violence, but also draws attention to the threats they face on a daily basis. The Williams Institute estimates there are Around 1.6 million people in the U.S. who are 13 years and...
First Presbyterian Church of York hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner take away
The First Presbyterian Church of York hosted their annual free Thanksgiving take away dinner Saturday afternoon. The event has been going on for over 25 years and has fed thousands across the local community. The meal includes Thanksgiving staples including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. Each family is...
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
Person from Berks County killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured. The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons. One of those killed was a person originally from...
Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
Central PA coach using basketball to teach kids important life skills
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We've heard from teachers that years without learning social and emotional skills due to the pandemic has impacted children in the classroom. So people in the community are stepping up to bring new tools to school in order to build students up, empower them to make smart choices and teach them how to communicate.
Three boys kidnapped in Gettysburg by alleged DUI man, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping a 7,12, and 14-year-old boy in Gettysburg yesterday. According to Gettysburg Police, 44-year-old Jason Harris had allegedly stolen a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on 1270 York Rd. with three children inside of it.
Warming up as we approach Thanksgiving Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under mostly sunny skies it will finally be a bit warmer today with a high near 50, clear skies tonight for a low in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally moving in and for tomorrow and Thanksgiving Day our highs will be in the mid to low 50s.
Lancaster woman charged for killing one and injuring four in head-on crash, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster woman who drove under the influence of marijuana then caused a crashed killing one and injuring four others will serve 4 to 15 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Renee Emerick, 25, pled guilty in an open plea...
Six bottles of Fireball stolen from Sheetz by Cumberland Co. man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Middlesex Township Police were sent to Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on November 21, for a reported male actively stealing Fireball liquor from within the store. When police arrived, they were able to locate and identify the thief as Rabi Adhikari. Through police investigation, Adhikari...
Severe motorcycle accident closes down South Hanover Street
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently on the scene investigating a severe motorcycle accident that required emergency services. The incident happened today along South Hanover St. at Chapel Ave., after a motorcycle driver crashed, suffering "significant injuries." According to Carlisle Police, the driver was sent to a...
Remaining cold but expecting warmer weather by Thanksgiving Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain below average today with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s, the winds will ease a bit overnight for another night in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally on the way, and by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day our highs will finally rebound back in to the 50s. Under partly to mostly sunny skies both days are looking milder and quiet.
