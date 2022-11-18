ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Schools in The Tribune coverage area receive State Report Card

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Education released its 2021-2022 State Report Card for all the schools in the state of Alabama. The Trussville Tribune covers eight different high schools and their corresponding feeder patterns in four different school systems. Leeds City Schools earned a district grade of “B” on […]
Alabama deer hunters asked to Share the Hunt

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is teaming with Buckmasters on an outreach program to promote hunting across social media platforms. The Share the Hunt initiative (https://buckmasters.com/Share-the-Hunt), which kicks off November 19, encourages deer hunters to […]
Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
Large quantity of drugs found during domestic violence arrest in McCalla

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — During a domestic violence arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large quantity of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Bessemer division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 6000 […]
OPINION: Republicans Hope Ledbetter, Stadthagen will bring new Conservative Leadership to the Alabama House of Representatives

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Paul DeMarco So the Alabama general elections are behind us, and new lawmakers are being sworn in to serve in the Alabama House of Representatives and Senate. There will be 31 freshmen in the House and six in the Senate. In addition, this past week, Republicans elected […]
Sean of the South: Love You

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary She sits there behind the cash register. Every day. Reading “Better Homes & Gardens” magazines. Sometimes she reads “Real Simple” or “People.” She rings up customers in the modest, side-of-the-road Alabama café. I am one such customer. Her husband recently died. He was 74. It was sudden. […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

