OPINION: Thanksgiving blessings for Alabama after three difficult years behind us
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco No question, these have been challenging years for the Nation. The pandemic, high inflation, and the spike in violent crime have been life-changing for so many. Yet, as we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, we can also count our blessings right here in Alabama. Our state […]
Schools in The Tribune coverage area receive State Report Card
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Education released its 2021-2022 State Report Card for all the schools in the state of Alabama. The Trussville Tribune covers eight different high schools and their corresponding feeder patterns in four different school systems. Leeds City Schools earned a district grade of “B” on […]
Alabama deer hunters asked to Share the Hunt
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division is teaming with Buckmasters on an outreach program to promote hunting across social media platforms. The Share the Hunt initiative (https://buckmasters.com/Share-the-Hunt), which kicks off November 19, encourages deer hunters to […]
Brooks Orthodontics ‘stuffs the turkey’ for charity during luncheon for dental offices
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Brooks Orthodontics hosted a luncheon for dental offices at Trussville Social on Thursday, Nov. 17, and also gave back to the community. Brooks Orthodontics treated referring offices in the Trussville and St. Clair County area to lunch. Before the luncheon, Brooks Orthodontics took “turkey boxes” to each office, […]
St. Clair County crash claims life of Birmingham man
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Birmingham man on Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately 4:50 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jawaune D. Morris, 26, was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a […]
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 16-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Kian Scott McLoughlin went missing from his residence on County Road 33 in Ashville last night around 9:30 p.m. McLoughlin may be wearing a hoodie, jeans, […]
Large quantity of drugs found during domestic violence arrest in McCalla
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — During a domestic violence arrest, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a large quantity of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in the Bessemer division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 6000 […]
Clay-Chalkville, Center Point high schools named on Alabama failing schools list
By Craig Monger, 1819 News MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its list of failing schools for 2020-2021, and 75 Alabama schools were on that list, including two in the Tribune coverage area. Local schools listed were Clay-Chalkville High School and Center Point High School. A “failing school” is a public […]
Magnolia Elementary student wins 2022 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Education Association (AEA) announced that a Magnolia Elementary School (MES) student is the Alabama winner of the 2022 AEA Be A Champion and Read Contest. With the help of the University of Alabama’s mascot, Big Al, MES recognized Caleb Woods from Tiffany Reed’s First Grade class during […]
OPINION: Republicans Hope Ledbetter, Stadthagen will bring new Conservative Leadership to the Alabama House of Representatives
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco So the Alabama general elections are behind us, and new lawmakers are being sworn in to serve in the Alabama House of Representatives and Senate. There will be 31 freshmen in the House and six in the Senate. In addition, this past week, Republicans elected […]
Sean of the South: Love You
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary She sits there behind the cash register. Every day. Reading “Better Homes & Gardens” magazines. Sometimes she reads “Real Simple” or “People.” She rings up customers in the modest, side-of-the-road Alabama café. I am one such customer. Her husband recently died. He was 74. It was sudden. […]
