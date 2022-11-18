Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO