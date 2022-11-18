Read full article on original website
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
Detroit News
These holiday gifts are all about Michigan
In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Michigan hunting often full of surprises: Here are 6 strange (but true) stories
You never know what will happen during hunting season in Michigan. You've heard of "man bites dog"? One year, the headline was "wolf bites dog." Or how about the time one Michigan hunter vowed to bag a moose? So what if his plane crashed along the way − nothing was going to stop him.
Detroit News
Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others
Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Local 4 meteorologist shares official outlook for 2022-2023 Michigan winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Paul Gross: Here’s my official Michigan winter outlook -- snow, cold expectations. The question usually starts coming in during the summer, with more and...
Michigan Hunting Numbers Are Down But There Is An Easy Solution
The number of Michigan hunters has been declining for 20 years. There are several reasons, but one solution could get more people back in the woods. The number of Michigan hunters in the woods had continued to grow year after year since licenses were created but that number began falling around 2002.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars
The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Fix the Damn Grid
Michigan has some of the worst energy reliability in America. While the evidence of Michigan’s poor roads is underneath our feet, everywhere we drive, spotty energy reliability can feel like it’s someone else’s problem. Until it isn’t. Until the power outage is on your block, on the...
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan
Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
Michigan's largest indoor water park is coming to Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth is known for its year-round holiday festivities, but it will soon also be known for having the state's largest indoor water park. Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge is one of the biggest Bavarian-themed resorts in the U.S. Its new $80-million expansion will add over 100,000 square feet to its indoor water park and family entertainment center.
Complete lists of 2022 Michigan Top Workplaces winners
Here are the winners of the 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces. The Free Press partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage, an employee research and culture technology firm, for the 15th year to determine this year's winners. The rankings are based solely on employee survey feedback that is then analyzed based on...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
