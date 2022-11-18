ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

Detroit News

These holiday gifts are all about Michigan

In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Why skin cancer plagues some Michigan counties more than others

Residents of Michigan’s rural counties are much more likely to get melanoma, or skin cancer, than urban residents, a study has found. One reason: a lack of dermatologists in rural counties. “Michigan has almost twice the number of dermatologists per capita practicing in urban counties,” the research team said....
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars

The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Fix the Damn Grid

Michigan has some of the worst energy reliability in America. While the evidence of Michigan’s poor roads is underneath our feet, everywhere we drive, spotty energy reliability can feel like it’s someone else’s problem. Until it isn’t. Until the power outage is on your block, on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
