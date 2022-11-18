ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
WKRN

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
ETOnline.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident

Grayson Chrisley was treated for injuries following a recent car crash. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred on Nov. 12. The report states that Grayson, who is the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was driving his Ford-150 on I-65N when he collided into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?

RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy