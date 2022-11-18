Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
WKRN
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley...
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
Greys Fine Cheese & Entertainment expanding to Franklin next year
Cheese lovers should expect Greys' third location next spring.
Four Seasons Opens in Downtown Nashville, Here’s a Few Things to Know About the Luxury Hotel
Four Seasons, located at 100 Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville, opened to the public with a ribbon cutting on November 7th with a special appearance by Chris Issak. Here are a few things to know about Four Seasons Nashville. While construction continues in downtown, new buildings are getting taller and...
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
‘Speechless’: Dog intentionally burned in South Nashville now recovering
"Speechless" — that's how Metro Animal Care and Control officials say they feel about the latest case of animal cruelty that they are investigating.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Nashville Police reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street at around 2:45 a.m. According to the officials, the two cars were involved in a head-on collision.
Toddler, once spotted in homeless encampment in Nashville, dies months later
Family laid 23-month old Ariel Rose to rest on Friday, but they're convinced DCS could have done more after she was once spotted in the Brookmeade homeless encampment.
31-year-old mother still missing from Murfreesboro
Family and police are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was last seen and heard from November 17th.
Family voices concerns as search continues for missing Murfreesboro mother
On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car Eleni Kassa might be in was flagged in another state.
ETOnline.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident
Grayson Chrisley was treated for injuries following a recent car crash. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the accident occurred on Nov. 12. The report states that Grayson, who is the 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was driving his Ford-150 on I-65N when he collided into the back of a vehicle that was stopped in traffic.
smokeybarn.com
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in northeast Nashville early Friday morning. The accident happened on Grace St and Dickerson Pike in front of Citgo gas station at around 2:45 a.m.
