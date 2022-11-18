RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.

PLEASANT VIEW, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO