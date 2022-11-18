Read full article on original website
Syria’s water woes, slivers of climate hope, and Yemen’s mercenaries: the Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Syria’s cholera outbreak has now spread to every one of the country’s 14 provinces, with 24,000 suspected cases and more than 80 deaths since early September. Severe water shortages – exacerbated by war, politics, and climate change – have forced people to drink unsafe water and allowed cholera bacteria to spread in the extremely low Euphrates River. There are other dangerous impacts from what the UN calls an “already dire water crisis” that is likely to get worse: Pastures dry up, and farmers have to sell their livestock. Crop yields are low, prices go up, and more families are forced to skip meals. It’s almost as predictable as what happens when winter comes to northern Syria: Many can’t afford heating and resort to burning whatever they can find, tents collapse under the weight of storms, and the temperatures can be deadly. Aid groups are working on what’s known as “winterisation”, but this week a UN representative called the response “grossly underfunded”, warning that if more money doesn’t come in, “families will not receive the heating, fuel, blankets, and winter clothes they desperately need to keep warm.”
As Ethiopia’s Tigray peace deal is hailed, a tricky implementation lies ahead
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. A ceasefire deal struck this week between representatives of Ethiopia’s federal...
Myanmar’s war, Tigray aid hopes, and debt relief as an aid issue: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Myanmar’s worsening conflict overshadows ASEAN summit. As leaders gather in the Cambodia capital, Phnom Penh, for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, the worsening humanitarian situation in Myanmar is atop the agenda. The regional bloc has struggled to put forth a comprehensive response to the 2021 military coup and subsequent violence that has made it the worst global conflict after Ukraine. As they began 11-13 November meetings, ASEAN leaders signalled a stronger response to the junta, “warning” it must make progress on peace or risk being barred. But a leaked document obtained by Fortify Rights suggested the bloc was likely to continue allowing some junta participation in its meetings – a policy of appeasement widely decried by rights groups. More than 1 million people have been displaced, and tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed by military violence. In Bangladesh, where more than a million Rohingya live having fled the junta’s atrocities, refugees are desperate for an end to the conflict that would permit them to return home. More than five years after escaping Myanmar, refugees face a rapidly worsening situation in the camps. Read our full report for more.
Ethiopia’s accord, armed interventions, and hunting for hope in the COP27 gloom: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Ethiopia deal brings hope for an end to the world’s deadliest war. After two years of war and hundreds of thousands of deaths, a ceasefire deal was struck on 2 November between Ethiopia’s federal government and their rivals in the northern Tigray region. Brokered in South Africa by the African Union and supported by international partners, the deal represents a decisive victory for the government, whose forces have been pushing towards the Tigray capital, Mekelle. Under the agreement, Tigrayan rebels must disarm within 30 days and the federal government will take control of the region, ruling through an interim administration. Humanitarian access and the resumption of essential services is agreed – ending a blockade imposed by Addis Ababa. Unaddressed is Eritrea – whose forces were integral to Ethiopia’s final military push. The text does not explicitly call for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. Neither does it refer to the fate of western Tigray – a region occupied by the pro-federal government forces of neighbouring Amhara. For more, read our full report.
COP27: Diplomatic baby steps amid mounting humanitarian crises
Climate justice played a central role at COP27, where the snail’s pace of progress on addressing the climate emergency once again stood in stark contrast to the realities on disaster front lines. Negotiators and policymakers emerged from the annual summit in Egypt hailing a breakthrough on so-called “loss and...
EXCLUSIVE: Surge in use of rape against women and rivals by Haiti gangs
It was love at first sight for Madeline*, who first met Baptiste* at a church retreat in Haiti’s southern port town of Les Cayes in 2002. As infatuated teenagers, they eventually wed and settled in the Caribbean country’s capital, Port-au-Prince. With a growing family and unsteady work selling...
Venezuela holds the key as Petro looks to kickstart his Colombia peace plan
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. Security along the Colombia-Venezuela border has decayed dramatically in recent years,...
Oh FFS: A guide to climate change acronyms
The aid sector loves its acronyms. Stir in some climate science and the political language of global treaty negotiations, and you have the recipe for a (rapidly warming) cauldron of alphabet soup. Here’s a guide to some of the tongue-twisting abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms that help make climate change language...
Indigenous neglect, hunger, and police violence: Brazil’s presidential in-tray
As she waited her turn to vote earlier this month, Gleyniane Trajano couldn’t help but smile. Aged 17, it was the first time she had ever voted in a national election, where citizens are eligible to cast ballots as young as 16 and obligated to do so from 18.
‘Truth telling’ and the path to war crimes justice in Liberia
Beyond the bang-bang: Reporting from the front lines of peace. This article is part of our peacebuilding coverage, reporting on how atrocities can be prevented, how societies can be made more resilient, and how peace can be sustainably built. During 14 years of civil war in Liberia, its citizens were...
In Afghanistan, a drive to continue education – and confront the Taliban
As the day of the Kankor, Afghanistan’s college entrance exam, approached last month, Mozhdah Hossaini and her classmates were certain it would end in disappointment. “We just kept thinking, ‘What if we get to the gates of the university and they turn us away?’” Hossaini, 19, told The New Humanitarian by phone from Mazar-e Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, shortly after her 5 October exam date.
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
After ‘A Ukraine Diary’: When the fog of war settled
The last time I wrote something like this, I was finishing up my near-daily war diary. It was the end of March. Russian forces were still dangerously close to where I live in a village near Kyiv. My family was still fearing the worst: a Russian occupation that could last for years.
Rising Ebola cases in Uganda spark regional concern
More than a month after an Ebola outbreak was declared in Uganda, infections continue to climb, and the World Health Organisation has upped its Ebola risk assessment for both the country and wider region since it reached the capital, Kampala. Rather than Uganda having contained the virus, “the risk can...
Aid profiles: The head of CARE on her decolonisation ‘journey’
Back in February this year, I reached out to Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, the secretary general of CARE International, one of the largest and oldest aid organisations. I had wanted to understand what she – a woman from the Global South – made of the well-trodden efforts to localise and decolonise aid. How did these issues affect her personally as she rose through the ranks of the aid system? And how do those experiences influence how she leads the organisation today?
Five international NGOs launch fresh bid to tackle power imbalances in aid
The international aid community has a poor track record of keeping reform promises, especially when it comes to localisation and shifting power to the Global South. So when five international NGOs sign up to a new set of commitments, there’s a degree of scepticism. But this time, they say, it’s different.
What those closest to loss and damage are saying about COP’s newest agenda item
Financing for loss and damages is firmly on the agenda after years of wrangling and pushback. But the end result is far from certain as the COP27 climate summit pushes through its final week. Communities on the front lines of the climate emergency are hopeful these negotiations are the first...
The hunger road: Somalis on surviving the worst drought in decades
Al-Hidaya is just one of hundreds of makeshift camps on the outskirts of Mogadishu where exhausted people, escaping drought and conflict in south-central Somalia, arrive each day, desperate for help. Yet there’s little aid available for the more than one million people who have fled their homes this year, and...
How deep-seated sexism is making food insecurity worse in Nigeria
She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
In Lebanon, a call for help costs too much
Lebanon’s three-year financial collapse has come to impact almost every aspect of life; even the act of picking up the phone to call for help. Since the start of July, when Lebanon’s government made a change that resulted in a drastic rise in the cost of phone and internet use, many aid groups say they’ve seen a significant decline in calls to their helplines.
