ORLANDO, Fla. – There are less than two weeks left to go until the end of hurricane season. As expected, this has been a back-heavy season after an extremely quiet start. While nothing is brewing in the Tropics at the moment, post Thanksgiving there could be some shenanigans in the western Caribbean. It does become increasingly hard for a storm to impact the U.S. this late into season and especially into December.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO