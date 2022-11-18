ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Magic, local groups donate food in Eatonville ahead of Thanksgiving

Eatonville, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, alongside nonprofits, churches and other groups, teamed up Monday to help families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Lines of cars arrived Monday afternoon in Eatonville, which organizers said is a community in need. They added that they want to get results so that no one is without food for the holiday.
EATONVILLE, FL
Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways. For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
ORLANDO, FL
Rain lingers in Central Florida, but what about Thanksgiving Day?

ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the next several days in Central Florida as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place. Expect a few showers on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s after starting in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the regaion. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida. Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain...
ORLANDO, FL
Brevard Zoo to release pair of sea turtles near Cocoa Beach

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is set to release two sea turtles into the ocean near Cocoa Beach on Wednesday morning, according to a release by zoo officials. Zoo officials said that the two turtles to be released are a younger green sea turtle named Debbi and a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle named Phyllis.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new tool to handle pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flow was put to the test following the Florida Classic event on Saturday. Orange County established a special event zone for the weekend. It’s the first time the county has used the designation, which is allowed after a state law went into effect July 1.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December. The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando LGBTQ+ community and local leaders reacted on Sunday to the shooting inside of a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed five people and 25 injured. The onePulse Foundation held a community gathering at the Pulse Interim Memorial on Sunday afternoon near where 49...
ORLANDO, FL
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6 inquiring about his latest...
FLORIDA STATE
Tropics Watch: Development as we near December?

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are less than two weeks left to go until the end of hurricane season. As expected, this has been a back-heavy season after an extremely quiet start. While nothing is brewing in the Tropics at the moment, post Thanksgiving there could be some shenanigans in the western Caribbean. It does become increasingly hard for a storm to impact the U.S. this late into season and especially into December.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida troopers urge safety as 2.9M expected to take Thanksgiving road trip

ORLANDO, Fla. – State agencies are working together with a message of safety as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest Florida has seen in nearly two decades. With so many people on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol urge drivers to exercise care while behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
FLORIDA STATE

