Orlando Magic, local groups donate food in Eatonville ahead of Thanksgiving
Eatonville, Fla. – The Orlando Magic, alongside nonprofits, churches and other groups, teamed up Monday to help families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Lines of cars arrived Monday afternoon in Eatonville, which organizers said is a community in need. They added that they want to get results so that no one is without food for the holiday.
Nonprofit delivers holiday cheer to children’s hospitals. Here’s how to donate in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The man with the bag is out. The national nonprofit with the bags is in. The Greyson Project is giving Santa Claus a run for his money by helping to deliver bags of holiday decorations to children’s hospitals across the country. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now...
Hundreds line up in Orlando to receive free turkeys
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for one of Orlando’s biggest turkey giveaways. For the 14th year, turkeys were distributed to families at the Pendas Law Firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
‘A wonderful day:’ 2,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed at Exploria Stadium
ORLANOD, Fla. – Eugine Blackshear was one of the many who got up early on Monday morning to make the long line at Exploria Stadium all to get a Thanksgiving meal for his family. “Unfortunately, the prices went up so high that everybody is not able this year to...
🎄Orlando Nights in Lights drive-thru benefits Boys & Girls Clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time, an Orlando attraction is offering a drive-through experience that is sure to brighten up your night and get you in the holiday spirit. It’s called Christmas Nights in Lights. More than a million lights are strategically placed across the parking lot...
Nonprofit takes care of dinner this Thanksgiving for 1K families at Pine Hills food bank event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ahead of Thanksgiving, one local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to families in need. Sunday morning, International Association of Academic Methods (IAAM) hosted a Thanksgiving distribution through its food bank, assisting about 1,000 families. [TRENDING: Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by...
Rain lingers in Central Florida, but what about Thanksgiving Day?
ORLANDO. Fla. – We are pinpointing rain chances for the next several days in Central Florida as an unsettled weather pattern remains in place. Expect a few showers on Monday, with high temperatures reaching the low 70s after starting in the 40s, 50s and 60s across the regaion. [TRENDING:...
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
Here’s where it’s most likely to rain today in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint an unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida. Rain chances remain fairly high Tuesday, especially in areas just south of the Orlando metro. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect a 50% coverage of rain for Central Florida, but most of the rain...
Brevard Zoo to release pair of sea turtles near Cocoa Beach
MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is set to release two sea turtles into the ocean near Cocoa Beach on Wednesday morning, according to a release by zoo officials. Zoo officials said that the two turtles to be released are a younger green sea turtle named Debbi and a sub-adult loggerhead sea turtle named Phyllis.
Orange County uses special event zone during Florida Classic weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new tool to handle pop-up events that can disrupt traffic flow was put to the test following the Florida Classic event on Saturday. Orange County established a special event zone for the weekend. It’s the first time the county has used the designation, which is allowed after a state law went into effect July 1.
Florida officials to provide update in Orlando FreeFall death investigation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State officials on Tuesday will provide an update in the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride earlier this year. Tyre Sampson was visiting Orlando on spring break from Missouri when he fell to his death...
SunRail offering extended train service on Fridays through December
ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail and the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they’re offering an extended train service on Fridays through the end of December. The new service runs from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, according to a press release from the FDOT. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
Orlando LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando LGBTQ+ community and local leaders reacted on Sunday to the shooting inside of a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed five people and 25 injured. The onePulse Foundation held a community gathering at the Pulse Interim Memorial on Sunday afternoon near where 49...
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6 inquiring about his latest...
Tropics Watch: Development as we near December?
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are less than two weeks left to go until the end of hurricane season. As expected, this has been a back-heavy season after an extremely quiet start. While nothing is brewing in the Tropics at the moment, post Thanksgiving there could be some shenanigans in the western Caribbean. It does become increasingly hard for a storm to impact the U.S. this late into season and especially into December.
Florida troopers urge safety as 2.9M expected to take Thanksgiving road trip
ORLANDO, Fla. – State agencies are working together with a message of safety as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be the busiest Florida has seen in nearly two decades. With so many people on the road, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol urge drivers to exercise care while behind the wheel.
Brevard tourism agency tells potential visitors ‘coast is clear’ after Hurricanes Ian, Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Office of Tourism has kicked off a special marketing campaign to assure potential visitors that Brevard County has avoided the brunt of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole — and the county is fully open for tourism, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
Florida Gov. DeSantis unveils Hurricane Ian recovery portal
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support. The state’s “first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program” provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or...
1 dead in fire at apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road, Orlando Fire Department says
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after an overnight fire at a residence on Lake Ridge Road in Orlando, according to the Orlando Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Orlando Fire Department confirmed that a woman died, but did not specify if she died in the fire or at the hospital.
