Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
FanSided

Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)

SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s MVP and here’s why

Earlier this season I had a mental breakthrough while watching the end of the Bills and Ravens Week 4 matchup. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two players who have undeniably “stolen shine” from Patrick Mahomes over the course of the last 3 seasons duking it out in what ended up as a 3-point Bills victory. I had a moment like the Grinch when he is trying to save the sleigh full of Whoville’s Christmas gifts and decorum from barreling down Mt. Crumpit where his heart grew three sizes.
