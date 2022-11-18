ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Starbucks plans East Atlanta Village location with curbside pickup

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

Starbucks Corp. is planning a new location in East Atlanta Village with curbside pickup and a walk-up window.

Plans were just filed in Atlanta detailing the new 1,300-square-foot coffee shop at 450 Moreland Avenue , a former Long John Silver’s restaurant.

The new Starbucks has been rumored for almost a year, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

Renderings filed in Atlanta for the new Starbucks show a design that seems like a departure from the traditional Starbucks dotted throughout Atlanta.

“The building will be positioned so that it is visible from the street and invites customers to walk through the various paths provided surrounded by new landscaping,” says the application. “The building form is simple with an overhead canopy structure. The proposed plan is composed of a large back-of-house area with a smaller front-of-house where orders are taken and made for customers. Public lavatories are provided on site as well.”

The new location could be utilizing Starbuck’s new “ Pickup ” concept, although company representatives have not responded to several requests from What Now Atlanta to gather more information.

A project coordinator for the new EAV location also declined comment, but did confirm the coffee shop would be owned by Starbucks and not licensed.

Starbucks has Pickup locations in several states, but doesn’t yet have a location in Georgia, according to its website .

“Starbucks Pickup is a streamlined store experience designed especially for Starbucks Rewards members who use our app to order ahead and pay. Now there’s nothing standing between you and your coffee,” says the company.

Eater in September wrote a piece about the new Pickup concept, saying that Starbucks is moving away from being a third place for people to gather and “leaning hard into operating just like any other fast-food restaurant.”

Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges told Eater that “we make decisions on store designs regularly based on the habits and needs of our customers at the local level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k03Kc_0jFv8Afz00
Rendering: City of Atlanta
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXimK_0jFv8Afz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgGUp_0jFv8Afz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgNkt_0jFv8Afz00


