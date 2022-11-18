Read full article on original website
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Huffman, Eddie Luster
Eddie Luster Huffman 85, of Christiansburg VA born on April 3, 1937 passed away on November 20,2022. Eddie was preceded in death by his Father Reeves Huffman. Mother Hattie Huffman. His brother Gene Autry Huffman. Niece Debbie Huffman. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his brother Curtis Green. Brother...
NRVNews
Atkins, Sammy
Sammy Atkins left his earthly life early Monday morning on November 21, 2022, destined for a much better life in Heaven. He was met at Heaven’s Pearly Gates by his mother and father, Ruth and Bud Atkins and his two sisters, Sue Meredith and Penny Huffman. The family has no doubt that Susie Q is already showing him around and introducing him to everyone and that Penny is telling him where to go and when.
NRVNews
Hamblin, Peggy Jones
Peggy Ann Hamblin, age 71, of Blacksburg, died, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery. She was born in Montgomery County, VA on April 7, 1951, to the late Howard Lee and Helen Sheppard Jones. She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Dowdy; son-in-law, Drew Viars; brother, Buddy Jones.
NRVNews
Weeks, Charlie Bascom
Charlie Bascom Weeks, age 79, of Blacksburg, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Heritage Hall Blacksburg. He was born in Russell County, Virginia on June 19, 1943, to the late Dewey and Artie Kegley Weeks. He is also preceded in death by brothers Guy, Raymond, and Willie, and sisters Frances, Margie, and Leona.
NRVNews
Ousley, Rhondie Dean
Children- Kayla Bethany (Evan) Kibler-Hiwassee. Grandchildren-Chloe Ousley,Colby Kibler, Joseph Kibler, Riddick Ousley and Serenity Ousley. Sisters-Kendy Ousley-Hiwassee, & Kathie (David) DeCosta- Dublin. Brother-Charlie E. Ousley, Jr and Eric Wester- Dublin. Father-in-law- Wayne Jarrells-Hiwassee. Special Sister-in-law- Tracy (Carl) Williams-Hiwassee. Many Nieces and Nephews. Best Friend- Walter Jack Quesenberry. Funeral services will...
NRVNews
Dawson, Doris Southern
Doris Ellen Southern Dawson, 78, of Newbern, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Jordan and Zelma Jennings Southern; sister, Iris; and her brothers, Forest, Ray, Calvin, and Walter. Survivors include her daughter, Tanya; granddaughter, Tiffany; grandson, Austin; brother, Ron; former...
NRVNews
Flinchum, Nancy Gearhart
Nancy Gearhart Flinchum, age 77, of Pilot died, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on December 18, 1944, to the late John Russell and Nanola McGuiness Gearhart. She is also preceded in death by her son, Russell Ross Flinchum; brother-in-law, William Lee Bond, Jr.; and nephew-in-law, James Wimmer.
NRVNews
Baber, Shirley Mae
Shirley Mae Baber, age 81, of Blacksburg, Virginia, finished her earthly work on the 19th day of November, 2022. She was born in the community of Level Green in Craig County, Virginia on August 13th, 1941, to the late Billy Thomas & Christine Baber. She is survived by her three...
NRVNews
Young, Dorothy Baker
Dorothy B. Young, 96 of Christiansburg, went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2022. Dorothy retired from Imperial Reading and worked at Shelton & Walters and Terrell’s doing alternations. She was a long time member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by...
NRVNews
Stokes, James Kevin
James Kevin Stokes, 62 of Copper Hill, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, James Emmitt Stokes; and brother, Michael Joseph Stokes. He is survived by his wife, Robin Marie Stokes; children, Jaysen Lee (Catherine) Stokes, Joshua Alan Stokes, and Megan Marie...
NRVNews
Elliott, Barbara Clark
Barbara Clark Elliott, born August 29, 1933, passed away Friday November 18, 2022. She was reunited with her husband and true love Bobbie Joe “BJ” Elliott. Barbara and BJ were married September 15, 1951, in Prices Fork, VA. Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her son Robert...
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
chathamstartribune.com
Two churches to leave United Methodists
Swansonville United Methodist Church voted Nov. 13 to join a new denomination of the Wesleyan tradition — the Global Methodist Church. This follows a similar vote by its fellow church, Harmony United Methodist. The two small, rural Pittsylvania County churches are led by Pastor John Bright. By joining the...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back. Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights. This is the fourth year for the event. “We have...
WDBJ7.com
Paranormal Cirque returns to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Cirque Italia returns for a show that has never been seen in Salem. It is called Paranormal Cirque. Do you have what it takes to survive the creatures of the night? What’s billed as a “high-flying, heart-pumping show” will be held at the Salem Civic Center through November 27.
Breaking: Official Decision Made On Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game
The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rivalry is one of the best in football. Unfortunately, it's going to have to wait another year to be played. The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following the ...
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WSET
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
WDBJ7.com
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
