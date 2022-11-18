Sammy Atkins left his earthly life early Monday morning on November 21, 2022, destined for a much better life in Heaven. He was met at Heaven’s Pearly Gates by his mother and father, Ruth and Bud Atkins and his two sisters, Sue Meredith and Penny Huffman. The family has no doubt that Susie Q is already showing him around and introducing him to everyone and that Penny is telling him where to go and when.

PEMBROKE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO