Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes doubled in TN from 2019-2021; activists worry new legislation will lead to more
As the suspect in the deadly shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is being held on hate crime charges, members of the LGBTQ community in Tennessee worry rhetoric and legislation in the Volunteer State will lead to a similar outcome in their own safe havens.
knoxvilledailysun.com
Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady announce Tennessee Christmas events
NASHVILLE -- Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the state’s official Christmas events, including Christmas at the Capitol and “The Gift of Giving” tour of the Tennessee Residence. “Maria and I look forward to continuing the Tennessee tradition of generosity throughout the...
WKRN
Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years
(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks,’ making school threats; Why that behavior is becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
Tennessee Physicians Call for Changes to State's Abortion Ban
Call for change comes after leaked phone call reveals legislative maneuvers to pass ban. A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care is calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to make changes to the state's near total abortion ban.
WSMV
Commissioner at center of ticket fixing scandal: I should have thought through that better
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville city commissioner at the center of ticket fixing scandal, currently being reviewed by the district attorney’s office, tells WSMV4 Investigates that she should have “thought through that better” when she accepted the town’s police chief’s private dismissal of her traffic ticket.
chattanoogacw.com
Middle TN school districts ask lawmakers to modify controversial 3rd grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- More local school districts are taking a stance against a controversial new law in Tennessee that says third grade students must repeat the grade if they don’t pass the state reading test at the end of the year. Students can avoid getting held back if they...
Tennessee Tribune
Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
ksmu.org
Tennessee man sues Branson's Kanakuk sports camp, alleges 'fraud' in 2010 sex-abuse settlement
A 27-year-old Tennessee man filed a petition in Taney County courts on Thursday, Nov. 17, alleging Kanakuk — a popular Christian sports camp with its origins in the 1920s — lied about what it knew regarding sexual abuse of children by former camp counselor Peter Newman. In 2010,...
clarksvillenow.com
County safety and risk director elected to serve as president of TN PRIMA
CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Safety & Risk Director Jennifer Hood was elected by her Tennessee peers to serve as the next president of the Tennessee Public Risk Management Association (TN PRIMA). The announcement was made earlier this month at the annual TN PRIMA conference in Nashville. Hood has worked...
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
Sidelines
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
‘He looked lifeless’: Nashville woman grieves after husband shot and killed
Homicides in Metro Nashville are up nearly 9% in just a year. In 2022, Nashville has already surpassed 100 homicides, and one man's death outside his apartment in East Nashville is bringing a face to the increasing numbers.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
WKRN
Ghost mall's future
Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
Class of 2023 applies for Tennessee Promise in record numbers as college enrollment drops
A record-breaking number of students applied for the Tennessee Promise program in 2022 according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Dresden Enterprise
Darby, Kustoff, Lee re-elected
Voters in Tennessee don’t seem nearly as excited when voting for governor and Constitutional amendments as they do when casting a presidential ballot, as only 38.57 percent of those registered showed up to vote in the midterm election Nov. 8. Of the 4,550,026 registered in Tennessee, 1,755,218 cast a ballot in last week’s election. The last time less than 40 percent of registered voters showed up to vote in the state was in 1998, when only 32.53 percent headed to the polls.
