Nashville, TN

knoxvilledailysun.com

Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady announce Tennessee Christmas events

NASHVILLE -- Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the state’s official Christmas events, including Christmas at the Capitol and “The Gift of Giving” tour of the Tennessee Residence. “Maria and I look forward to continuing the Tennessee tradition of generosity throughout the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Jazz fest coming to a close in Murfreesboro after 25 years

(AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. VIDEO: High-speed chase in Middle Tennessee ends …. Two Nashville men were hospitalized...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Matt Wiltshire Campaigns for Mayor of Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Matt Wiltshire, a devoted father of 6, who spent 15 years in investment banking as well as a longtime Metro official, has the right private and government experience and background to become the next Mayor of Metro. The former director of the Metropolitan Development and Housing...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Ghost mall's future

Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. Tito’s Vodka helps revitalize Community Farm at Mill …. New life is coming to a community farm in Antioch, in part thanks to a popular brand of vodka. Volunteers...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Darby, Kustoff, Lee re-elected

Voters in Tennessee don’t seem nearly as excited when voting for governor and Constitutional amendments as they do when casting a presidential ballot, as only 38.57 percent of those registered showed up to vote in the midterm election Nov. 8. Of the 4,550,026 registered in Tennessee, 1,755,218 cast a ballot in last week’s election. The last time less than 40 percent of registered voters showed up to vote in the state was in 1998, when only 32.53 percent headed to the polls.
TENNESSEE STATE

