thecitymenus.com
Parade and Market Bring Christmas to Downtown Carrollton December 3
Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.
thecitymenus.com
Southwire to Host Drive-Thru Toys for Tots Event in Carrollton
Southwire is excited to announce the return of its annual Toys for Tots Collection Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, in Carrollton, Ga. from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. (EST). Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity created in 1991 by the U.S. Marine Corps...
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica to celebrate “Christmas on Main”
The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Dec. 3 as the city celebrates its annual Christmas on Main event. The yearly yuletide event features something for children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K, a parade, and a chance for Villa Rica residents to meet Santa and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
thecitymenus.com
Franklin Hosts Winter Fest 2022
The Heard County Chamber of Commerce presents Winter Fest 2022 in downtown Franklin on the Square. The event kicks off on Saturday, December 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Join the community in celebrating the Christmas season with Food, Arts & Crafts, Parade, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, DJ Rick Gore, Christmas music, and more! The event is FREE. MP & S3 are set to perform from 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
thecitymenus.com
Keep Your Memories Ticking: West Georgia Clock Repair Opens Location in Villa Rica
West Georgia Clock Repair is your premier clock repair shop here to service all of your family heirlooms. From general maintenance, to repair to moving and storage, business owner Roger Priest’s passion for Grandfather clocks and more than 10 years of experience has fueled his family business to grow. “Many people have old clocks in their homes that haven’t worked for years, just because they did not know where to get them fixed,” said Priest.
gradickcommunications.com
CHS Student Captures Top Awards In Art Show
CARROLLTON, GA — A Carrollton High School senior continues to be recognized for her artistic talents, with her latest awards including a first place honor and Best in Show, presented at the Hughston Foundation Art Gala Nov. 10. CHS art teacher Jake Richardson said Hailey Jackson is the most...
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Business steady on first day at new Columbus indoor adventure park, say owners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more. The location has four owners – Tommy and […]
wrbl.com
Columbus native brings community together in a unique way at a fast food restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One Columbus man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a Columbus native that began visiting the Chick-fil-a in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals and many also began to join him Monday-Saturday’s.
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
thecitymenus.com
Blair Waller Antiques Opens On December First in Bowdon
In Bowdon you’ll find a treasure trove of antiques. Store owner Jane Pennington who is a passionately curious antiquer is opening her brick-and-mortar store Blair Waller Antiques on December first. The antique, vintage, and collectibles shop takes pride in its research and authentication efforts and was previously located inside of Timeless Treasure Antiques Mall in Oxford, Alabama.
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
WTVM
Troup County Fire Department battles Hogansville structure fire
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire on Highway 29 near Hogansville. Hogansville Police Department says the incident occurred on the highway north of the city. According to a social media post from the agency, the smoke was “drafting into the city.”
Meet the new president of the Georgia Baptist Convention Josh Saefkow
Georgia Baptists chose Fayetteville Pastor Josh Saefkow as their president in an annual meeting in Augusta on Tuesday. Saefkow, a respected denominational leader who has served in numerous roles in the Georgia Baptist Convention, was elected without opposition. “I want to continue on the foundation that laid here in this...
WTVM
1 person dead in drive-by shooting on East 12th St. in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
thecitymenus.com
Sold-Out Nutcracker Shows Kicked Off Arts Center’s Christmas Season
In what has become an annual tradition, the Carrollton Center for the Arts launched its Christmas season programming this past weekend with its production of The Nutcracker Ballet. “At four years old, my mom took me to The Nutcracker for the first time and I was transfixed,” said the show’s...
