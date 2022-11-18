Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Current Publishing
Noblesville crash sends 1 to hospital
A Nov. 20 crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Ind. 37 and Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville sent one person to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. A 2021 Tesla driven by Noblesville resident Mathew Lambert was traveling southbound on Ind. 37 and was attempting to turn eastbound onto Greenfield Avenue when it was struck by a 2014 passenger van driven by Cicero resident Milissa Turner that was traveling northbound on Ind. 37, according to the Noblesville Police Dept.
Why the Delphi murders court records are sealed; suspect Richard Allen requests bail
An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man's arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released.
Man shot on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IEMS […]
Delphi double murder suspect Richard Allen may not have acted alone: prosecutors
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in court Tuesday, where prosecutors revealed for the first time publicly that he may not have acted alone, according to a report.
11/18/22 Julie Meyers
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death. Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near…
FOX 28 Spokane
EXPLAINER: Why are court records sealed in 2 girls’ deaths?
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge could rule Tuesday if sealed court documents with evidence that led to a man’s arrest in the 2017 slayings of two teenage girls will be publicly released. Richard Matthew Allen, a 50-year-old of Delphi, Indiana, was charged last month with two counts of murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, but the court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor. State police have revealed incremental details about the case since investigations first began, but public calls for more details have accelerated since Allen’s Oct. 28 arrest on two murder counts in the killings.
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Dies in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday
At approximately 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North, Lebanon, on a vehicle accident with injuries. Initial investigation has found that a Dodge Ram, driven by a Morgan Zink (28 years old) of Georgetown,...
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
Documents related to the arrest of Delphi suspect Richard Allen could be unsealed
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Richard Allen was arrested and charged late last month in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. A hearing on whether to unseal documents related to the investigation and the arrest of Allen for the murders is being held today. The evidence which lead to Allen’s […]
Indiana police officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indiana police
Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
WLFI.com
Prosecutors oppose insanity defense for Purdue dorm-room stabbing suspect
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors say there's no evidence to show a Purdue University dorm-room stabbing suspect is incompetent. As we've reported, police say Ji Min Sha stabbed his roommate Varun Chheda to death in October. Sha's attorney, Kyle Cray, says his client lacks the ability to understand...
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire
FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
WISH-TV
Man charged with murdering carjacker at Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who was carjacked was charged with murdering the thief, according to the Marion County prosecutor. The last time Anvictor Butler drove his white Chevrolet Malibu was Tuesday morning to a Marathon gas station at Southeastern and South Emerson avenues. According to police, Butler pulled...
Student charged with stealing nearly $2,500 worth of goods from Best Buy
A Purdue student working at the Sagamore Parkway Best Buy in Lafayette reportedly admitted to stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics and over $500 in cash from the store while working. Lafayette Police arrested Saranjit Kaur, a student in the College of Health and Human Sciences, on Oct. 31 after...
Man charged with murder for shooting a person getting in the car he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say Anvictor Butler fired fatal shots at Dustin Phipps as he got in the car Butler was driving. It happened Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue. Phipps took the car when Butler was inside the gas station.
