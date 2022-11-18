First Yahrtzeit Nears for Leah Gross A”H, Young Girl Tragically Niftar in Toms River Accident; Let’s Help the Family Finish the Sefer Torah in Her Memory

Read full article on original website
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
Abandoned cemetery’s care falls on families who ask why N.J. law bars them from $130K trust fund
Armed with only a weed wacker, the cigar-smoking 75-year-old Dave Kite does his best to battle the ever-growing grass that overtakes the gravestones of Cedarwood Cemetery in Hazlet. For 30 years, Kite has been caretaker of the three-acre burial ground along Florence Avenue, which is home to 2,000 souls that...
fox5ny.com
The Cake Whisperer of the Jersey Shore
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, N.J. - Cristian Rojas' love for baking began when he was a child watching his mom and family members cook in Costa Rica. "My mom and my aunts were like home bakers their whole lives," Rojas, 43, said. "I grew up watching them bake, nothing professional but that kind of gave me a start."
‘I couldn’t ask for more.’ N.J. firefighter known for life-saving rescues retires.
On April 5, 2002, a despondent young man appeared atop the Broad Street Bank Building in downtown Trenton and scaled the large metal sign atop the 14-story high rise. He’d perched himself on the “K” in the lettered sign and several times appeared as if he could jump or fall, sometimes preparing with his arms outstretched in a swan dive pose, as an anxious crowd of hundreds watched in anticipated horror.
Driver Under The Influence Crashes Into Toms River Home
November 21, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police reported that on Monday, November 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 p.m.,…
The Most Adorable, Quaint, and One of the Most popular Airbnbs at the Jersey Shore
This! This is adorable. Every time I see it, I just want to rent it. This adorable Airbnb is located in Ocean Grove. If you've never been to Ocean Grove, Monmouth County, it is just lovely. Close to everything, the Asbury Park boardwalk, the great auditorium, and so much more....
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Vehicle Burglary in Toms River
Early this morning in Toms River. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police Department.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Saves Life of Off-Duty Detective in Daring Highway Rescue
Detective Michael Cacciopolli says he probably wouldn’t be alive today if it weren’t for Linda Messo, a NICU nurse at the Richmond University Medical Center. She was driving to work on July 29, sitting in traffic and mentally preparing for her 7 PM shift, when she noticed someone was in trouble. She had just crossed the Outerbridge Crossing in Colts Neck, NJ to see a car sitting on the shoulder of the highway.
Drunk driver crashes through N.J. house, police say
A drunk driver crashed through a Toms River house and into the living room of the residence Sunday night, police said. Officers responded to a residence on Frann Road at 11:35 p.m. and found the vehicle occupied by a 24-year-old male from Toms River, officials said. The homeowners were inside...
Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn
An alarming number of Gloucester Township, seniors have become victims of email, phone, and internet scams, police warned recently. During the Hider Lane Seniors’ monthly meeting and bingo game at the Gloucester Township Senior Center on Thursday, November 17th, GTPD Detective Nick Aumundo and Cpl. Jen McLaughlin provided them with information on how to avoid being scammed by clever con artists. In order to prevent your elderly parents, grandparents, or other loved ones from falling victim to a scam, Gloucester Township Police would like to assist you. Millions of dollars are lost to scammers each year, and you may be The post Scammers targeting South Jersey seniors, police warn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
41-year-old man arrested in Tinton Falls motel room with 17-year-old, tranquilizers, drugs
TINTON FALLS, NJ – A 41-year-old man was arrested after police found him hiding a distressed 17-year-old girl inside a motel room in Tinton Falls on Wednesday. Jerome L. Harbour took the 17-year-old girl, who was reported to be ‘in distress’ by police, into the motel room. When police arrived, he denied she was in the room and hindered the police investigation of the missing girl. “Members of the Tinton Falls Police Department received information that a 17-year-old female may be in crisis somewhere in the area of Eatontown or Tinton Falls,” the Tinton Falls Police Department said in a The post 41-year-old man arrested in Tinton Falls motel room with 17-year-old, tranquilizers, drugs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ driver, 18, was speeding, ran stop sign in crash that killed grandmother: prosecutor
A New Jersey man, 18, was speeding and blew past a stop sign just before getting into a crash that killed a woman driving another car, prosecutors said.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
End of an era: A sad exit to an iconic NJ Shore music venue
It's rare that two generations of music lovers can have memories of seeing bands at the same dive bar 30 years apart, but in my family, that's exactly the case. My son Ray and I have both been music lovers our whole lives. (Well, I was first!) In 1980, I...
boothbayregister.com
Award-winning teacher inspired by retired BRES teacher
Sometimes your future starts with a spark at a young age. The spark for Shaina Brenner was provided by her fourth grade teacher, Nancy Nash, at Boothbay Region Elementary School in the 1990s. Brenner, who won a $25,000 Milken Education Award in October as a second grade teacher at Elms...
My mom says not to hang Christmas lights at my NJ shore home
According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention. OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now. These...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue
Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
Comments / 2