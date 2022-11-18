ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

QUARTERBACK CJ MOORE, GREENVILLE ST. JOSEPH DEFEAT DEFENDING MAIS STATE CHAMPION TRI-COUNTY 26-14 TO WIN CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

 2 days ago
mississippiscoreboard.com

Coach Gage Posey Wins First State Title At Age 28, Canton Academy Defeats Central Holmes Christian 47-14 for MAIS Class 3A State Championship

Photos By Hays Collins, Brandon Jackson, and Chris Todd. The majority of Mississippi high school football coaches go their entire careers without winning a state championship. Friday afternoon at Jackson Academy’s Raider Field, Canton Academy’s coach Gage Posey won his first state title at the young age of 28.
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and six other people were shot over a dice game in Yazoo County on Sunday, November 20. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said calls about the shooting came in around 12:41 a.m. The incident began at what was supposed to be a bonfire at Wells Place […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
JACKSON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Madison baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker will make her national television debut Sunday as she competes on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington lives in Madison but grew up in Edwards and Clinton. "You try to leave the south. You always say the minute I can, I'm...
MADISON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Edwards man wanted for drive-by shooting in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Edwards man is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Bolton. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies are searching for 21-year-old Gevarian Heard. He is wanted on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting. According to Jones, the incident happened on Saturday, […]
BOLTON, MS

