QUARTERBACK CJ MOORE, GREENVILLE ST. JOSEPH DEFEAT DEFENDING MAIS STATE CHAMPION TRI-COUNTY 26-14 TO WIN CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

mississippiscoreboard.com
COACH DOUG GOODWIN, JACKSON PREP DEFEAT THREE-TIME DEFENDING STATE CHAMPION MRA FOR MAIS CLASS 6A STATE TITLE 21-14
Photos by Chris Todd, Robert Smith, Brad Bridges and Brandon Jackson. Alabama High School Hall of Fame coach Doug Goodwin arrived at Jackson Prep earlier this year and his goal was to win a state championship for the Patriots. Consider it done. Jackson Prep senior quarterback Paxton Thompson completed two...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Coach Gage Posey Wins First State Title At Age 28, Canton Academy Defeats Central Holmes Christian 47-14 for MAIS Class 3A State Championship
Photos By Hays Collins, Brandon Jackson, and Chris Todd. The majority of Mississippi high school football coaches go their entire careers without winning a state championship. Friday afternoon at Jackson Academy’s Raider Field, Canton Academy’s coach Gage Posey won his first state title at the young age of 28.
Greenville St. Joe's title-game win over Tri-County was loaded with highlights from both teams in just one half
Nate Blount's five touchdowns help Brandon rally past Warren Central, into 6A South Finals
BRANDON — Brandon junior Nate Blount's waited a long time to have an impact in the MHSAA 6A Playoffs, and now that he's healthy, he's making the most of the opportunity. The Bulldogs rode another big performance from "The Nate Train" to a 36-28 win over Warren Central Friday night in the state ...
Deion Sanders criticizes Mobile stadium, officials say the claims were ‘not true’
Game officials said more than 30,000 people attended the Gulf Coast Challenge, but Jackson State University Coach Deion Sanders said the game was not a win.
Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead and six other people were shot over a dice game in Yazoo County on Sunday, November 20. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said calls about the shooting came in around 12:41 a.m. The incident began at what was supposed to be a bonfire at Wells Place […]
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Baptist invests $35 million for new Madison location
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Baptist Memorial Health Care broke ground on a new medical office building in Madison on Tuesday, November 15. According to officials, the 100,000-square-foot medical office building will provide general and specialty medical care to neighbors in Madison County. The $35 million project is expected to be completed in December 2023. “We’re […]
WAPT
Madison baker competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi baker will make her national television debut Sunday as she competes on the Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Beth Hennington lives in Madison but grew up in Edwards and Clinton. "You try to leave the south. You always say the minute I can, I'm...
WAPT
Fire reignites at downtown Jackson building after being put out late Saturday night
JACKSON, Miss. — Fire reignited at a building in downtown Jackson after being put out late Saturday night. Flames could be seen shooting from the building on Jefferson Street and South Street Saturday night and again Sunday morning. Witnesses said the fire is at an old Entergy building and...
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
WLBT
Two men fatally shot in Jackson Thursday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were fatally shot on Mill Street Thursday night. Capitol Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m., where they found one shooting victim in front of a residence and one inside the home, according to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers
Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal. The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the...
Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
WAPT
One person is dead and several others wounded after bonfire shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A man is dead and several others were wounded following a shooting in Yazoo County, according to Yazoo County coroner Ricky shivers. Yazoo County sheriff, Jake Sheriff said it happened during a bonfire at Wells Ranch. Police received the call around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
WAPT
Large water main break floods parts of Meadowbrook Road and nearby streets, concerns residents
JACKSON, Miss. — A water main break is on Meadowbrook Road in Jackson. It has flooded not only the street, but a nearby undeveloped lot. Some people are concerned that if the water is not soon stopped, it could flow into people's homes. Residents said the area is already prone to flooding due to nearby Eubanks Creek.
Edwards man wanted for drive-by shooting in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Edwards man is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Bolton. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies are searching for 21-year-old Gevarian Heard. He is wanted on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of drive-by shooting. According to Jones, the incident happened on Saturday, […]
WAPT
Several northeast Jackson streets dealing with flooding from broken water mains
JACKSON, Miss. — Several streets in Northeast Jackson are flooded from water main breaks. Two of the worst damaged areas are on Brecon Drive and on Friar Circle. Trent Winters, one of the residents in the area, said he reported the problem on Thursday. Winters showed photos from inside...
