thecitymenus.com
Southwire to Host Drive-Thru Toys for Tots Event in Carrollton
Southwire is excited to announce the return of its annual Toys for Tots Collection Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, in Carrollton, Ga. from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. (EST). Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity created in 1991 by the U.S. Marine Corps...
thecitymenus.com
Blair Waller Antiques Opens On December First in Bowdon
In Bowdon you’ll find a treasure trove of antiques. Store owner Jane Pennington who is a passionately curious antiquer is opening her brick-and-mortar store Blair Waller Antiques on December first. The antique, vintage, and collectibles shop takes pride in its research and authentication efforts and was previously located inside of Timeless Treasure Antiques Mall in Oxford, Alabama.
thecitymenus.com
Parade and Market Bring Christmas to Downtown Carrollton December 3
Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.
wrbl.com
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
thecitymenus.com
Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title
After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton native serves aboard USS Tripoli
Fire Controlman 3rd Class Cade Williamson from Carrollton, Ga., left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Robert Clark from Broken Arrow, Okla., load ammunition into a close-in weapon system (CIWS) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is operating in U.S. 7th Fleet to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaleb Shultz)
thecitymenus.com
Franklin Hosts Winter Fest 2022
The Heard County Chamber of Commerce presents Winter Fest 2022 in downtown Franklin on the Square. The event kicks off on Saturday, December 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Join the community in celebrating the Christmas season with Food, Arts & Crafts, Parade, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, DJ Rick Gore, Christmas music, and more! The event is FREE. MP & S3 are set to perform from 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
douglasvillega.gov
Home Chef Opens New Facility in Douglasville
Home Chef cut the ribbon on their new 181,000 square-foot production facility in Douglasville recently. The new operation provides more space and opportunities to better serve the company’s growing customer base. The new production center is Home Chef’s first single-tenant facility and is equipped with state-of-the-art features including upgraded...
Newnan Times-Herald
Free Thanksgiving meals being offered in the community
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, Nov. 24 and different churches and organizations around Coweta are serving meals for the community. The Willie Pritchett Youth Leadership Foundation and the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church will host its Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. Meals will be available for pick up from 12-2 p.m. Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church at 6 Lovelace Street in Newnan.
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica to celebrate “Christmas on Main”
The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Dec. 3 as the city celebrates its annual Christmas on Main event. The yearly yuletide event features something for children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K, a parade, and a chance for Villa Rica residents to meet Santa and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination
Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
eastcobbnews.com
At East Cobb service, ‘our faith has to stand for something’
Clergy from various faith communities in the East Cobb area delivered reflections of “Finding Common Ground” during Temple Kol Emeth’s 18th Ecumenical Thanksgiving Service Thursday. In the first in-person service since 2019, an audience that nearly filled the vast synagogue was told that hearing such messages and...
thecitymenus.com
Keep Your Memories Ticking: West Georgia Clock Repair Opens Location in Villa Rica
West Georgia Clock Repair is your premier clock repair shop here to service all of your family heirlooms. From general maintenance, to repair to moving and storage, business owner Roger Priest’s passion for Grandfather clocks and more than 10 years of experience has fueled his family business to grow. “Many people have old clocks in their homes that haven’t worked for years, just because they did not know where to get them fixed,” said Priest.
myasbn.com
Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses
A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
wrganews.com
Rome City School Called Board Meeting
ROME, GA – The Rome City Schools Board of Education will have a Called Board Meeting on. Monday, November 21, 2022 at 12 Noon. The meeting will be held at Rome City Schools. former Board Room, 508 East Second Street, Rome, Georgia 30161. The purpose of the. meeting is...
The Citizen Online
Bank tries to do right thing, gets scorched by irate customer
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it would seem likely that most people would be thankful if someone returned their purse found in a bank parking lot. The bank followed the protocol for returning the purse to the rightful owner, but the account holder was anything but thankful, and she made sure bank employees knew it.
