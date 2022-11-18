BALTIMORE-- Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell northwest of Baltimore Friday evening with reports of a quick, light dusting in Westminster. A chilly rain fell in Baltimore City as a cold front moved through the area. Temperatures fall overnight and we will struggle to break 40 degrees on Sunday. Factoring in breezy conditions this weekend, the extra layers will be needed both during the day and at night. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Some relief from the cold arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. An early look at Thanksgiving looks cloudy with highs in the 40s.

