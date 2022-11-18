Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Wbaltv.com
Preview of Baltimore's upcoming Christmas Village
A special preview of the Christmas Village that is getting ready to debut at the Inner Harbor, including a special tree lighting ceremony, happened this past weekend. Joining us live with more is the organizer of the Christmas Village, Thomas Bauer.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need
Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open 10+ locations in Baltimore area
The Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant Raising Cane's has announced that it hopes to open at least 10 stores in the Baltimore area in the next two years.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: See the art from the collection of Baltimore's king of filth
The pope of trash, the king of filth, and above all, one of Baltimore's most-beloved characters. John Waters is a man of many names and many talents, one of which is collecting some pretty unusual art. Pieces from Waters' personal collection are on now view at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
Prince George’s County annual Stuff-A-Truck feeds thousands
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Nearly 18-thousand people in Prince George’s County got a free holiday box full of food just in time for Thanksgiving. It was all apart of the 5th annual Stuff-A-Truck food distribution hosted by the Prince George’s Office of Community Relations. “It’s really about community. We all have one […]
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's plans for 15 Baltimore-area locations. Here's where
Raising Cane's isn't chickening out when it comes to expanding in greater Baltimore. The chicken finger chain, which was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now based in Texas, recently announced locations and timelines for its first three Baltimore-area locations, with a Towson spot set to open as soon as the first week of December.
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: New solutions to an old issue: Transitioning squeegee workers off streets
The issue may not be new, but the solutions are. Baltimore has a roadmap for how it wants to transition squeegee workers off the corners and into the city's workforce. 11 TV Hill speaks with members of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative about the conversations that led to this plan's creation and what's yet to come.
Maryland Weather: Winter chill arrives for the weekend
BALTIMORE-- Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell northwest of Baltimore Friday evening with reports of a quick, light dusting in Westminster. A chilly rain fell in Baltimore City as a cold front moved through the area. Temperatures fall overnight and we will struggle to break 40 degrees on Sunday. Factoring in breezy conditions this weekend, the extra layers will be needed both during the day and at night. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Some relief from the cold arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. An early look at Thanksgiving looks cloudy with highs in the 40s.
Dozens brave the cold for free turkey, pie at new Giant in South Baltimore
The first 500 customers at the new Giant Food on East Fort Avenue in South Baltimore were given the freebies.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Annapolis (Maryland)
Annapolis is the capital of Maryland and one of the best East Coast cities. It’s famous for the United States Naval Academy, but there are so many more Annapolis attractions. With things to do in downtown Annapolis and throughout the city, you’re sure to have a special time.
Wbaltv.com
Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
Meeting to discuss the closing of Price Rite market in Southwest Baltimore
Tonight there will be a zoom meeting for those affected by the closing of the Southwest Baltimore market, Price Rite.
WSET
Pastor attacked with hammer during church service in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man attacked a pastor with a hammer Sunday morning during a church service in North Baltimore, police said. Police and witnesses said around 10 a.m. Sunday, the 55-year-old man attacked the pastor of the Church of the Redeemer in the 4300 block of Old York Road.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Humane Society has special pup named 'Isabella' looking for new home
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — It's time to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us is Kate Pika from the Baltimore Humane Society with a special dog named 'Isabella'.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
73-year-old man pistol-whipped, carjacked in downtown Ocean City
Five teens - including a 14-year-old from Baltimore County and a 12-year-old from Baltimore City - are accused in a crime spree
