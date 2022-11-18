ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wbaltv.com

Preview of Baltimore's upcoming Christmas Village

A special preview of the Christmas Village that is getting ready to debut at the Inner Harbor, including a special tree lighting ceremony, happened this past weekend. Joining us live with more is the organizer of the Christmas Village, Thomas Bauer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Marylanders give away food for Thanksgiving to families in need

Some very kind and generous Marylanders are ensuring every family has food on the table for Thanksgiving. Brown bags lined tables Saturday in the parking lot of Morning Star Baptist Church in Woodlawn. Volunteers, including Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, loaded 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys into cars. "In this season...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's plans for 15 Baltimore-area locations. Here's where

Raising Cane's isn't chickening out when it comes to expanding in greater Baltimore. The chicken finger chain, which was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now based in Texas, recently announced locations and timelines for its first three Baltimore-area locations, with a Towson spot set to open as soon as the first week of December.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December

Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winter chill arrives for the weekend

BALTIMORE-- Some of the first snowflakes of the season fell northwest of Baltimore Friday evening with reports of a quick, light dusting in Westminster. A chilly rain fell in Baltimore City as a cold front moved through the area. Temperatures fall overnight and we will struggle to break 40 degrees on Sunday. Factoring in breezy conditions this weekend, the extra layers will be needed both during the day and at night. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.  Some relief from the cold arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. An early look at Thanksgiving looks cloudy with highs in the 40s.
BALTIMORE, MD
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do In Annapolis (Maryland)

Annapolis is the capital of Maryland and one of the best East Coast cities. It’s famous for the United States Naval Academy, but there are so many more Annapolis attractions. With things to do in downtown Annapolis and throughout the city, you’re sure to have a special time.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

