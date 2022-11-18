ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

knoxvilledailysun.com

Thanksgiving holiday closures, schedule changes

KNOXVILLE -- City of Knoxville offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. This closure includes the 311 and 211 service phone lines. Residents who need to report issues to 311 over the holiday weekend may use the My Knoxville app for iPhone and Android. A list of social services and community resources for food, housing, mental health assistance, etc., is available at tn211.org.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Serve up fire safety in the kitchen for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE – As families across Tennessee gather for Thanksgiving Day feasts on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) remind Tennesseans that the recipe for a safe celebration includes fire safe cooking habits. Unfortunately, cooking...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxvilledailysun.com

Police Advisory & Review Committee meets Dec. 1

KNOXVILLE -- The City of Knoxville Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC) will meet Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Small Assembly Room in the City County Building. PARC provides an independent review of police activity and makes recommendations to the Chief of Police. At the meeting, PARC members will present information on cases received by KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit during July, August and September of 2022. The agenda (posted at www.KnoxvilleTN.gov/PARC) also includes committee business, speakers who have requested to address the committee, and a public forum, limited to five minutes per speaker.
KNOXVILLE, TN

