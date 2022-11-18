KNOXVILLE -- The City of Knoxville Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC) will meet Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Small Assembly Room in the City County Building. PARC provides an independent review of police activity and makes recommendations to the Chief of Police. At the meeting, PARC members will present information on cases received by KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit during July, August and September of 2022. The agenda (posted at www.KnoxvilleTN.gov/PARC) also includes committee business, speakers who have requested to address the committee, and a public forum, limited to five minutes per speaker.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO