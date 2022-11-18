ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the do’s and dont’s of recycling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Do you ever get confused when it comes to recycling?. Let’s take some time to break down what can be recycled, and what can’t on behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Republic Services, we’re learning how to go green the right way.
New book highlights 1972 basketball championship in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Imagine Veterans Memorial Coliseum 50 years ago, overfilled past capacity with cheering fans during March Madness between two high school teams. Weaving in state and national politics, author Drew Kaza — a Sunset High School graduate –writes about the African American team with the Jefferson Democrats as they faced the team of all white players on the Baker Bulldogs in his new book “High Contrast: A Story of Basketball, Race, and Politics in Oregon 1972.”
