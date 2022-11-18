ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

Doctor warns that even short travel can lead to blood clots

HOUSTON – AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel this Thanksgiving, that’s 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. A doctor from Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Dr. Naveed Saqib, said 1,000,000 people a year experience blood clots in the U.S. On a flight last Christmas, headed to Boston, Rebecca Lilley said...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Silver Alert discontinued after woman with Alzheimer's found

HOUSTON — A missing woman with Alzheimer's has been found, according to Houston police. The Silver Alert was issued for a 64-year-old woman that was last seen Monday morning in the Westchase area. She was located early Tuesday morning and the alert was discontinued. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston has the lowest rise in inflation compared to some metropolitan cities, new survey finds

HOUSTON - While inflation continues to dominate headlines and affect the country, a recent survey found Houston has the lowest rise compared to some other metropolitan cities. The study by WalletHub compared 22 major metropolitan cities across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, to look at where inflation is rising the most.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Busy holiday travel season in Houston

Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Mattress Mack Takes Out Ad To Share Fiery Message To Lina Hidalgo

Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was a very vocal supporter of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's Republican opponent in the recent election. Mack helped out with fundraising for Alexandra del Moral Mealer's campaign and endorsed her in Gallery Furniture TV ads that ran in heavy rotation during the run up to the midterms.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Momentum Title Raises $100,000 for Habitat Montgomery County’s Veterans Build Initiative

Momentum Title hosted their 5th Annual Habitat for Heroes Soiree in support of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) on November 7. The evening raised $100,000 to fund veteran home builds, home repairs, and community …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/momentum-title-raises-100000-for-habitat-montgomery-countys-veterans-build-initiative/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Man Mistakenly Attacked and Bitten by K9

What exactly happened outside UTMB Galveston, Texas?. Jeremi Cummins, a recently discharged patient from UTMB Galveston, Texas was heading toward his residence. However, before reaching his home, Cummins was attacked by a K-9 official mistakenly. Even after pleading multiple times, the official didn’t let him go. According to Jeremi...
GALVESTON, TX

