Criminal justice advocates, attorneys offer suggestions for Maryland Attorney General-elect Brown
Recommendations for Brown’s office include creating an ombudsman position, upholding Anton’s Law. The post Criminal justice advocates, attorneys offer suggestions for Maryland Attorney General-elect Brown appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland AG Formally Overrules Past Opinions That Upheld or Applied Racially Discriminatory State Laws
BALTIMORE - In an official opinion addressed to Maryland General Assembly leaders on Monday, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh formally overruled prior opinions of the Attorney General of Maryland that upheld or applied racially discriminatory Maryland laws that were later found to be unconstitutional. Specifically, Frosh found that many...
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues
Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
Governor-elect Wes Moore discusses humble beginnings, unifying Maryland with WJZ
BALTIMORE -- If you blinked or ran to the fridge just as the polls were closing in Maryland, you would have missed the Associated Press' call that Democrat Wes Moore was the winner in the race for governor. By any standard, his victory was huge, but carries with it more than just numbers. United States and Maryland history was also made on election night, as Moore would become the first Black governor of Maryland and only the third in the United States. The governor-elect granted his first local television interview to WJZ. In our studio on TV Hill, soon-to-be governor Wes Moore...
Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools
The new law prioritizes pockets of poverty, giving schools services they need to thrive. The post Maryland’s $3.8 billion education reform plan embraces community schools appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
Maryland-Based Law Firm To Offer Black-Owned Businesses Free Year of Legal Services
Maryland-based law firm Shulman Rogers has announced it will offer Black-owned businesses in the metropolitan Washington, D.C., one year of legal services at no cost—if they are approved. Shulman Rogers’ co-chair and shareholder Kimberly Mann told WTOP that the decision to offer these services as a part of the...
Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris
Eastern Shore voter: If Gov. Hogan genuinely wants to play a role in taking down the far right in the GOP, he should consider challenging Congressman Harris. The post Opinion: Hogan should set his sights on Andy Harris appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland gun rights group takes aim at county’s wear and carry bill
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022, to include more comments. Maryland Shall Issue, a guns rights group in Annapolis, plans to sue Montgomery County for passing a bill that prohibits wear and carry permit holders from carrying firearms within 100 yards of multiple public places. Mark...
Maryland Attorney on squeegee kid trial in adult court: 'Mosby office charging decision'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 15-year-old squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult. Tavon Scott was to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the case going to the juvenile system, but Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorset rejected the deal.
Online sports betting to start Wednesday morning in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven online sportsbooks will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning. It has taken a couple of years to get to this point since voters approved sports gambling in Maryland. "This process took longer than it should have, but we're...
Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
New York truck driver killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore County
WHITE MARSH, Md. — A New York man was struck and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. State police said troopers were called around 7:20 a.m. to I-95 south in the White Marsh area, where there was a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder.
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
