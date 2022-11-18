ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
WTOP

Remember Election Day? In Maryland, the counting continues

Despite being able to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day, some Maryland elections boards are working right up to and — in come some cases — beyond the Thanksgiving Day holiday to count every last vote, including provisional ballots. Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya...
CBS Baltimore

Governor-elect Wes Moore discusses humble beginnings, unifying Maryland with WJZ

BALTIMORE -- If you blinked or ran to the fridge just as the polls were closing in Maryland, you would have missed the Associated Press' call that Democrat Wes Moore was the winner in the race for governor. By any standard, his victory was huge, but carries with it more than just numbers. United States and Maryland history was also made on election night, as Moore would become the first Black governor of Maryland and only the third in the United States. The governor-elect granted his first local television interview to WJZ. In our studio on TV Hill, soon-to-be governor Wes Moore...
WTOP

Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
beckersdental.com

Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme

A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
Wbaltv.com

Online sports betting to start Wednesday morning in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Seven online sportsbooks will go live at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday morning. It has taken a couple of years to get to this point since voters approved sports gambling in Maryland. "This process took longer than it should have, but we're...
foxbaltimore.com

Gas rates expected to rise to 'unsustainable levels,' report finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gas rates will rise to unsustainable levels as Maryland meets climate goals, a new OPC report finds. Maryland’s gas utility customers should prepare for gas utility rates to spiral upward, doubling or tripling 2021 levels by 2035, and, by 2050, potentially reaching levels more than 10 times higher, according to a study released today by the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel.
Wbaltv.com

New York truck driver killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore County

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A New York man was struck and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. State police said troopers were called around 7:20 a.m. to I-95 south in the White Marsh area, where there was a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

