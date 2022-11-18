BALTIMORE -- If you blinked or ran to the fridge just as the polls were closing in Maryland, you would have missed the Associated Press' call that Democrat Wes Moore was the winner in the race for governor. By any standard, his victory was huge, but carries with it more than just numbers. United States and Maryland history was also made on election night, as Moore would become the first Black governor of Maryland and only the third in the United States. The governor-elect granted his first local television interview to WJZ. In our studio on TV Hill, soon-to-be governor Wes Moore...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO