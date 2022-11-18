ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Verified after two decades: The fourth anaconda species

Two decades after having described a new Anaconda species based on morphological characteristics, a team guided by David Tarknishvili succeeded in extracting DNA from some old, pre-existing tissue samples. They used these to substantiate and verify the specific status of the new species. The new findings have been published in...
Phys.org

No way to run a COP: climate summit host Egypt gets bad marks

Almost from the start, Egypt came under fire over its handling of the UN COP27 climate talks tasked with responding to the growing threat of global warming. As the negotiations drew to a close nearly two days late with a historic win for vulnerable countries on funding for climate "loss and damage", exhausted delegates lined up to voice hope—and frustration at the lack of progress on tackling emissions.
Phys.org

COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?

The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit

A global wildlife summit in Panama will decide whether to take measures to protect the translucent glass frog and 12 types of freshwater turtles in its final week, which kicked off Monday. Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

Ghana digitized its address system. Its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities

Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management. It hasn't always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren't well integrated into...
Phys.org

Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say

The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
Phys.org

Why businesses, banks and society still need more women in executive roles

Only nine in the U.K.'s top 100 companies have a woman CEO, a recent report has revealed—part of an "appalling" picture of British business which even in 2022 remains remarkably male dominated. The report, from accountancy giant EY and Cranfield University, goes on to reveal that only around 17% of executives in the FTSE 100 are female.
Phys.org

Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain

Barcelona and large swathes of Spain's northeast are going under water restrictions as a months-long drought that has devastated crops starts to put the pinch on human activities in the Mediterranean country. The measures will affect 6.7 million people, 80% of the population in the Catalonia region, Patrícia Plaja, spokeswoman...
Phys.org

Bacteria can travel thousands of kilometers on airborne dust

When winds lift dust off the ground, attached bacteria go along for the ride. These airborne bacteria make up aerobiomes, which, when the dust settles again, can alter environmental chemistry and affect human and animal health, although scientists do not know exactly how. In a new study published in the...
Phys.org

COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages

A fraught UN climate summit wrapped up Sunday with a landmark deal on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with devastating impacts of global warming—but also anger over a failure to push further ambition on cutting emissions. The two-week talks in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, which...

