Phys.org
Verified after two decades: The fourth anaconda species
Two decades after having described a new Anaconda species based on morphological characteristics, a team guided by David Tarknishvili succeeded in extracting DNA from some old, pre-existing tissue samples. They used these to substantiate and verify the specific status of the new species. The new findings have been published in...
New study finds Austerity 1.0 led to more crime—could we see the same again in Austerity 2.0?
A new study from the University of Southampton has found that Austerity 1.0 led to an increase in crime across urban areas in England and Wales, and an increase in new offenders. The study, "Kicking You When You're Already Down: The Multipronged Impact of Austerity on Crime," looks at how...
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
No way to run a COP: climate summit host Egypt gets bad marks
Almost from the start, Egypt came under fire over its handling of the UN COP27 climate talks tasked with responding to the growing threat of global warming. As the negotiations drew to a close nearly two days late with a historic win for vulnerable countries on funding for climate "loss and damage", exhausted delegates lined up to voice hope—and frustration at the lack of progress on tackling emissions.
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit
A global wildlife summit in Panama will decide whether to take measures to protect the translucent glass frog and 12 types of freshwater turtles in its final week, which kicked off Monday. Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a...
Ghana digitized its address system. Its failure offers lessons to other African countries creating smart cities
Smart urbanism is about using digital technologies to address urban problems. Across the continent, digital technologies and smart initiatives have been applied in myriad ways, including crime control, urban planning and traffic management. It hasn't always worked, however. Sometimes these initiatives have failed because the technologies weren't well integrated into...
Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say
The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
Voter suppression: How democracies around the world are using new rules to make it harder to vote
Attempts to stop voters getting to polling stations, increase waiting times to place a ballot or add restrictions on who can vote are becoming issues in democracies around the world. Techniques vary, but the intention is the same—to make voting more difficult. In the recent U.S. midterm elections, lines at...
Why businesses, banks and society still need more women in executive roles
Only nine in the U.K.'s top 100 companies have a woman CEO, a recent report has revealed—part of an "appalling" picture of British business which even in 2022 remains remarkably male dominated. The report, from accountancy giant EY and Cranfield University, goes on to reveal that only around 17% of executives in the FTSE 100 are female.
Catalonia limits water use as Spain prays for rain
Barcelona and large swathes of Spain's northeast are going under water restrictions as a months-long drought that has devastated crops starts to put the pinch on human activities in the Mediterranean country. The measures will affect 6.7 million people, 80% of the population in the Catalonia region, Patrícia Plaja, spokeswoman...
COP27: One big breakthrough but ultimately an inadequate response to the climate crisis
For 30 years, developing nations have fought to establish an international fund to pay for the "loss and damage" they suffer as a result of climate change. As the COP27 climate summit in Egypt wrapped up over the weekend, they finally succeeded. While it's a historic moment, the agreement of...
Bacteria can travel thousands of kilometers on airborne dust
When winds lift dust off the ground, attached bacteria go along for the ride. These airborne bacteria make up aerobiomes, which, when the dust settles again, can alter environmental chemistry and affect human and animal health, although scientists do not know exactly how. In a new study published in the...
COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages
A fraught UN climate summit wrapped up Sunday with a landmark deal on funding to help vulnerable countries cope with devastating impacts of global warming—but also anger over a failure to push further ambition on cutting emissions. The two-week talks in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, which...
