BBC
People warned not to use 'cowboy' foam insulation firms
People are putting their homes at risk by using rogue companies that offer spray foam insulation, according to one of the UK's largest mortgage providers. Nationwide Building Society says thousands of pounds worth of damage can be caused if it is wrongly installed. The lender says it expects enquiries about...
BBC
Reigate: Plans for borough's first crematorium shelved
Plans to build a borough's first crematorium have been shelved despite £350,000 being spent on the project. Planning councillors at Reigate and Banstead Borough Council defied officers' recommendations by refusing the application in September last year. More than 500 objections were raised following concerns the facility would spoil greenbelt...
BBC
Teachers' strike in Scotland to go ahead as new pay offer rejected
Scotland's biggest union of teachers will take industrial action on Thursday after a new pay offer was dismissed as "insulting". Employer Cosla made the fresh proposal which will see rises of up to 6.85%. It was an improvement on the previous offer of 5% but still well below the 10%...
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
