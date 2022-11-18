Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
hk-now.com
Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
New Britain Herald
Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday
NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
Teacher Vacancies Spark Student Transfers
A shortage of teachers at Brennan-Rogers School has led the city’s public school district to recommend that families transfer 7th and 8th graders out of the West Rock magnet school and to another New Haven public school that has more educators on staff. New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) spokesperson...
Journal Inquirer
State schools see ‘long-term burnout and demoralization’ among teachers
More than two and a half months into the current school year, many Connecticut school districts are in crisis. Thanks to a nationwide teacher shortage exacerbated in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic, schools report lacking enough educators to fill classrooms, resulting in swollen class sizes, heavy teacher workloads and students learning from long-term substitutes in place of experienced instructors.
New Britain Herald
Trejion Stewart
Trejion Stewart, lovingly called Tre, loving son of Gregory Stewart and the late Theresa Elizabeth Stewart, was born on Jan. 13, 1998 in New Britain on Nov. 14, 2022. God called our precious loved one home. Severing the golden thread that ties hearts together among his family and friends, he epitomized the characteristics of a “precious gem”: kind, loving, polite, and respectful.
‘Today’s been miserable’ | Hartford’s LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people are dead and 25 others are injured after a 22-year-old opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday. Even though the tragedy happened thousands of miles away from Connecticut, the impact is felt by the LGBTQ community as if it happened at home. The Metropolitan Community Church of Hartford held a service Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Pastor Rev. Aaron Miller says the shooting is a reminder being authentic and loving whoever is at risk.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
newhavenarts.org
TDOR Altar Makes Space To Mourn, Remember On Orange Street
Jahnice Cajigas in front of the altar Monday. Lucy Gellman Photos. Smells of sage, light-up electric candles, and poetry took over New Haven Pride Center’s Community Room on Sunday afternoon, as the organization and its community joined hands to create its first-ever Trans Day of Remembrance altar to honor those lost to violence this year.
New Britain Herald
New Britain falls short in season finale to Hartford Public 28-26
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (5-5) came up just short in the final moments of their season on Friday night. The Hartford Public Owls (5-4) hung on just long enough to snap the Canes’ winning-streak and end their promising season on a bad note. New Britain got on the...
Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
Middletown schools cancel 4 bus routes on Monday due to driver shortage
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Public Schools announced on Facebook that due to a bus driver shortage, DATTCO is unable to provide bus service for students on four routes on Monday, Nov. 21. DATTCO is the organization that provides Middletown with its buses. The following bus four bus routes have been canceled: Beman Bus 20 […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
New Britain Herald
Peter Joseph Cloutier
Peter Joseph Cloutier, 57, of New Britain, passed away Thursday (Nov. 17 2022) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.A lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Sandra (Sasiela) Cloutier Sultar of Sanibel Island, FL, and Roger Cloutier and his wife Alexandra of Dallas, TX. Peter was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Nina H.Sasiela, maternal grandfather, Joseph S. Sasiela, his paternal grandmother, Gilberte Cloutier, and paternal grandfather, Emilien Cloutier, and his stepfather, Dr. Robert S. Sultar.
Yale Daily News
University quietly removes meal voucher program for FGLI students staying on campus for Thanksgiving
University administration will not offer meal vouchers for students receiving full financial aid who are staying on campus for Thanksgiving break this year. The Yale College Dean’s Office offered Thanksgiving break meal vouchers for students who meet 100 percent demonstrated need for the first time in 2021. These vouchers, which were redeemed in-person, could then be applied toward meals obtained from certain food delivery services outside of Yale.
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
Stew Leonard's hands out turkeys to residents, Connecticut Food Share
The Leonard family says the initiative is more important than ever with rising prices making it harder to put food on Connecticut's tables.
PERSONALITIES: Former TV host makes Glastonbury businesses her business
GLASTONBURY — Jackie Post spent much of her career in broadcast news, reporting on traffic or being an anchor. Since 2018, though, she has created her own “hyperlocal” online publication, The Scoop Glastonbury, dedicated to promoting businesses in the Glastonbury area. Who she is: Creator of The...
westportjournal.com
Girls’ soccer team: Connecticut champions!
HARTFORD — Facing the Class LL State Tournament’s top seed, the No. 3 Staples High girls’ soccer team left little doubt as to which team is, in fact, the best. The Wreckers topped Cheshire, unbeaten in the regular season, 4-1 in Sunday’s pinnacle contest under the lights at Trinity Health Stadium.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Nelson Lozada, 57, 19 Upton St., New Britain, traffic control signals, ill opn mv under suspension. Catherine Carol Laughinghouse, 23, 470 Burritt St. Apt. 47, New Britain, second-degree failure to appear, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension, failure to insure private motor vehicle, ill opn mv – vio license class.
