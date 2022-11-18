Read full article on original website
Phys.org
A combination of ultrasound and nanobubbles allows cancerous tumors to be destroyed without invasive treatments
A new technology developed at Tel Aviv University makes it possible to destroy cancerous tumors in a targeted manner, via a combination of ultrasound and the injection of nanobubbles into the bloodstream. According to the research team, unlike invasive treatment methods or the injection of microbubbles into the tumor itself, this latest technology enables the destruction of the tumor in a non-invasive manner.
Phys.org
Mapping Lyme disease across western North America
Tick bites transmit Lyme disease. But even knowing where these ticks live doesn't necessarily mean you can predict the disease in humans. It's only one part of a broader picture which includes human behavior and the habits of the parasite's carriers. Researchers at UC Santa Barbara have discovered that the...
