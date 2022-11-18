ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Eyewitness News

K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday

NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
NEWINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Car Into Building

2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing East Lyme nurse found

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road. "It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control. The dog is estimated to be three to...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
BETHEL, CT
valleypressextra.com

Golf returns to Canton site

CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
CANTON, CT
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Posted in New Britain Herald, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:56. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:58.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

American Flag burned at a home in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
TORRINGTON, CT
FOX 61

5 New London homes damaged after 3-alarm fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Five homes were damaged in a 3-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. The fire department was called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. This meant that firefighters from adjacent towns responded to the home.
NEW LONDON, CT

