Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
New Britain Herald
Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot set for this Thursday
NEWINGTON – A very special tradition will happen in a neighborhood in the town’s northwest corner this Thanksgiving. The 12th annual Newington Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 24, beginning with a group photo at 9 a.m. in the Eagle Lantern Open Space. “We...
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Car Into Building
2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
Eyewitness News
Missing East Lyme nurse found
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
NBC Connecticut
A Homeowner's Nightmare: Deserted Coventry Land Causing Problems for Neighbor
There’s a piece of land in Coventry that has no owner, and it’s causing quite a headache for a neighboring homeowner. Do you know who owns the parcels of land around your property? You may want to, after hearing Dana Markie’s story. Markie has dreamed of living...
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
French Bulldog found on roadside in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Animal Control is now investigating after they said a French Bulldog was left on the side of a road. "It was one of the worst ones I’ve seen," said Brittany Tooth of the Naugatuck Animal Control. The dog is estimated to be three to...
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema
BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
valleypressextra.com
Golf returns to Canton site
CANTON – For decades, the Canton Public Golf Course was a place for duffers and scratch players alike. After more than 70 years, the course closed and the property was sold, becoming The Shops at Farmington Valley in 2004. This winter, golf has returned to the land – and...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Posted in New Britain Herald, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:56. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:58.
American Flag burned at a home in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
5 New London homes damaged after 3-alarm fire
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Five homes were damaged in a 3-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. The fire department was called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. This meant that firefighters from adjacent towns responded to the home.
Comments / 2