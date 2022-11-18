Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Who will become history's first 'parastronaut'?
The first astronaut—or astronauts—with a physical disability could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the European Space Agency. People with physical disabilities have previously been excluded from one of the most exclusive and demanding jobs on Earth—and beyond—due to strict selection requirements. Guillaume Weerts,...
Phys.org
Large parts of Europe are warming twice as fast as the planet on average
The warming during the summer months in Europe has been much faster than the global average, according to a new study by researchers at Stockholm University published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. As a consequence of human emissions of greenhouse gases, the climate across the continent has also become drier, particularly in southern Europe, leading to worse heat waves and an increased risk of fires.
Phys.org
France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation space rockets
France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, said Tuesday they have agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. The countries also reaffirmed a preference for European rockets, after the agency was forced to turn to US...
Phys.org
Why businesses, banks and society still need more women in executive roles
Only nine in the U.K.'s top 100 companies have a woman CEO, a recent report has revealed—part of an "appalling" picture of British business which even in 2022 remains remarkably male dominated. The report, from accountancy giant EY and Cranfield University, goes on to reveal that only around 17% of executives in the FTSE 100 are female.
Phys.org
New study finds Austerity 1.0 led to more crime—could we see the same again in Austerity 2.0?
A new study from the University of Southampton has found that Austerity 1.0 led to an increase in crime across urban areas in England and Wales, and an increase in new offenders. The study, "Kicking You When You're Already Down: The Multipronged Impact of Austerity on Crime," looks at how...
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
Phys.org
Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say
The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
Phys.org
COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?
The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Phys.org
Collaborative Indigenous research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices
A recent disclosure from Harvard's Peabody Museum has brought attention, yet again, to the need to rethink the relationships between universities and Indigenous communities. Recently, the Peabody Museum announced that it has been holding locks of hair collected throughout the 1930s from more than 700 Indigenous children forced into residential boarding schools in the U.S.
Phys.org
Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit
A global wildlife summit in Panama will decide whether to take measures to protect the translucent glass frog and 12 types of freshwater turtles in its final week, which kicked off Monday. Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a...
Comments / 3