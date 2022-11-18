ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Who will become history's first 'parastronaut'?

The first astronaut—or astronauts—with a physical disability could be announced as soon as Wednesday, according to the European Space Agency. People with physical disabilities have previously been excluded from one of the most exclusive and demanding jobs on Earth—and beyond—due to strict selection requirements. Guillaume Weerts,...
Phys.org

Large parts of Europe are warming twice as fast as the planet on average

The warming during the summer months in Europe has been much faster than the global average, according to a new study by researchers at Stockholm University published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. As a consequence of human emissions of greenhouse gases, the climate across the continent has also become drier, particularly in southern Europe, leading to worse heat waves and an increased risk of fires.
Phys.org

France, Germany, Italy agree on next-generation space rockets

France, Germany and Italy, the three biggest contributors to the European Space Agency, said Tuesday they have agreed to guarantee the future of the next-generation Ariane 6 and Vega-C rocket launcher systems. The countries also reaffirmed a preference for European rockets, after the agency was forced to turn to US...
Phys.org

Why businesses, banks and society still need more women in executive roles

Only nine in the U.K.'s top 100 companies have a woman CEO, a recent report has revealed—part of an "appalling" picture of British business which even in 2022 remains remarkably male dominated. The report, from accountancy giant EY and Cranfield University, goes on to reveal that only around 17% of executives in the FTSE 100 are female.
Phys.org

Take climate-changing aerosols seriously, scientists say

The dangerous impacts of aerosol changes on vulnerable regions should have been a priority at COP27 after climate policymakers agreed a breakthrough deal to support these parts of the world, scientists have claimed. Writing in the journal Nature, the team of researchers including Dr. Laura Wilcox of the University of...
Phys.org

COP27 flinched on phasing out 'all fossil fuels.' What's next for the fight to keep them in the ground?

The latest UN climate change summit (COP27) concluded, once again, with a tussle over the place of fossil fuels in the global economy. An agreement by the world's governments to phase out all fossil fuels would have been a welcome progression from last year's Glasgow climate pact. It called on countries to "[accelerate] efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power and phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies", making it the first UN treaty to acknowledge the need to do something about the main source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Phys.org

Collaborative Indigenous research is a way to repair the legacy of harmful research practices

A recent disclosure from Harvard's Peabody Museum has brought attention, yet again, to the need to rethink the relationships between universities and Indigenous communities. Recently, the Peabody Museum announced that it has been holding locks of hair collected throughout the 1930s from more than 700 Indigenous children forced into residential boarding schools in the U.S.
Phys.org

Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit

A global wildlife summit in Panama will decide whether to take measures to protect the translucent glass frog and 12 types of freshwater turtles in its final week, which kicked off Monday. Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a...
