New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Posted in New Britain Herald, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:56. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:58.
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
New Britain Herald
Middletown man gets three years in prison in connection with Amber Alert issued in New Britain for 4-year-old
NEW BRITAIN -- A Middletown man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with multiple cases, including one involving an Amber Alert that was issued for a 4-year-old who went missing from New Britain. David Fonda, 39, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court –...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man gets prison time in connection with New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has been sentenced to prison after New Britain police accused him of shooting at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he received two years in prison.
Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
darientimes.com
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say
NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Bank robbed Friday in Enfield
ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
Eyewitness News
Missing East Lyme nurse found
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford
Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
New Britain Herald
George Kordek
George Kordek, 70, of Berlin, died Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) at home. Born and raised in New Britain, the son of the late Stanley and Julia (Orioli) Kordek, he lived many years in Berlin. He was the husband of the late Linda (Whray) Kordek, who died March 20, 2020. He was an officer with the New Britain Police Department for many years, retiring 20 years ago.
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire
A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue...
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
