ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Senate Democrats Call for New Probe Into Allegations RealPage's Algorithm Suggests Inflated Rental Prices to Landlords

By Kevin Hurler
Gizmodo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Marty Windsor
2d ago

Well, landlords have to make up for the unconstitutional law you put in place to not pay rent. Yet you gave stimulus checks out. Those checks could of paid rent. It is Liberal lawmakers fault.

Reply
9
Joseph Broussard
2d ago

I went 3 years without my renter paying me and it was my source of income I'm retired never get any payments from him during covid he was always late anyhow and now I've lost the trailer to The Hurricane

Reply
4
james mikulich
3d ago

WOW Very Noble thought!How about looking into a Rouge DOJ, FBI etc The Whistleblowers already did your work.

Reply(2)
6
Related
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
HuffPost

Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit

Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.

Comments / 0

Community Policy