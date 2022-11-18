Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Agnieszka E. Gogo, 41, 158 Gold St. Apt. 3S, New Britain, il opn cmv under infl alc/drugs, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Kirbi S. Francis, 36, 200 Beaver St., New Britain, fail to display plates/inserts, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, failure to insure private motor vehicle, operate/parks unregistered mv. Keith D. Matthews...
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Posted in New Britain Herald, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:56. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:58.
Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
New Britain Herald
Middletown man gets three years in prison in connection with Amber Alert issued in New Britain for 4-year-old
NEW BRITAIN -- A Middletown man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with multiple cases, including one involving an Amber Alert that was issued for a 4-year-old who went missing from New Britain. David Fonda, 39, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court –...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man gets prison time in connection with New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has been sentenced to prison after New Britain police accused him of shooting at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he received two years in prison.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
NBC Connecticut
Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield
There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny. Then, Tuesday looks great. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 21, including when Naugatuck police plan to hold an update on a suspect search.
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Eyewitness News
Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 17 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Waterbury Shooting That Injured Undercover Naugatuck Officer
A Naugatuck police officer who was shot while conducting an undercover investigation in Waterbury Wednesday night is recovering and police said Friday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. Police had been trying to identify the person or people who opened fire on an undercover police...
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Waterbury Police arrest suspect in Wednesday night shooting
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Perez has an extensive criminal record with violence and drug offenses dating back to 2002. He said the suspect is known to Waterbury Police.
